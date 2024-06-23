Kai Cenat and Travis Scott to do a 24-hour stream in London

Twitch star Kai Cenat got on a call with hip-hop artist Travis Scott during his 100+ hour Elden Ring DLC marathon. As Kai put the call on speakerphone, Travis could be heard inviting him to his show in London and said the two could do a 24-hour stream together in the English capital city.

For those unaware, Kai is attempting to complete Shadow of the Erdtree, a DLC for the critically acclaimed FromSoftware title, Elden Ring. Travis is also known to be a fan of the game, sending Kai a photo of his in-game character during the Twitch streamer's previous Elden Ring base game streaming marathon.

Subsequently, Travis suggested that the pair do a stream backstage during his show as part of the 24-hour broadcast. He stated:

Trending

"One more thing, one more thing, I got a show in London. I got a stadium show, sold out stadium show. Let's do 24 hours in London. Streaming the whole thing backstage, we're streaming the whole backstage."

Travis Scott reveals the date for his 24-hour stream with Kai Cenat in London

Expand Tweet

Kai Cenat often collaborates with artists from the hip-hop community. These include big names like Nicki Minaj, Bobby Shmurda, Kevin Hart, Druski, and Ice Spice. These collaborations often lead to hilarious moments for fans, such as his stream with singer-songwriter Tyla that gave rise to the infamous "We friends, tho" phrase that has haunted the Twitch streamer since.

With Travis Scott's confirmation of a stream together, Kai Cenat could be seen being visibly excited, pacing up and down his room while asking for a date for the collaboration "ASAP." He stated:

"Oh sh**, let's do it! Bruh, I'm deada**, bro, let's do it. Lemme know, lemme know when, um, lemme know when that is. Give me a date ASAP."

To this, Travis replied they should stream on July 11, 2024:

"It's the July 11th. July 11th. Let's set up a whole day, we just going crazy."

In response, Kai agreed, stating:

"Aight, say no more."

Kai is one of the bigger creators on Twitch. While he recently promoted the marathon format of streaming, he is not the only one. Fellow streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" recently tried hosting a full Elden Ring playthrough, but gave up midway after streaming for more than 49 hours. In response, Kai Cenat trolled the streamer, declaring that he "owned" him.