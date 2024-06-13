Tyla reacts to Kevin Hart trolling Kai Cenat for the viral "We Friends Tho" incident on recent Twitch stream

South African singer Tyla reacted to Twitch star Kai Cenat being chaffed for the viral "We friends tho" moment that occurred between the two after the streamer asked her out on a date. Kai's recent broadcast on June 11 was the second time Kevin Hart featured as a special guest on Kai's channel, this time alongside internet personality Drew "Druski."

During his first stream with the Twitch creator, Kevin Hart reacted to the video of the viral moment of Tyla "friend-zoning" Kai. He hilariously remarked that streaming was stripping Kai of his ability to "function around women."

In his second appearance, he continued to joke with Kai Cenat and came bearing "gifts," including a huge framed photo of the phrase spoken by Tyla to Kai, along with a huge portrait of himself. These were then hung on the wall of Kai's room.

Starring as a guest on The Breakfast Club morning show, Tyla had the following to say after being asked about Kevin's shenanigans by the show's co-host Lenard "Charlamagne tha God":

"Yo, guys, that thing's stretched! Yo, don't put me on the spot guys, I'll only be embarrassed, I'm sorry. Like, I'm sorry."

Tyla talks about "friend-zoning" Kai Cenat after Kevin Hart trolls the streamer

Kai Cenat is known for featuring celebrities during his streams, including major rap and hip-hop icons Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, NLE Choppa, G Herbo, and Lil Baby, among many others. Kai's collaboration with Tyla was the one that led to the iconic phrase being coined. It has since proven to be a thorn in the former's side, as it became a running joke with Kevin Hart and his own fanbase.

On June 13, 2024, Tyla appeared on The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM, hosted by RaaShaun "DJ Envy," Charlamagne tha God, and Jess Hilarious. During the episode, Tyla answered many questions related to the Twitch star, including how they first met. Charlamagne asked Tyla if she knew Kai before the stream took place, to which she replied:

"I knew of him, but, yeah we met. Yeah, we met in New York. Yeah, around New Year's, for the first time. Um, and then I went on the stream, it was actually really fun."

Later on in the conversation, the three co-hosts jokingly advised Tyla to turn the phrase into a song about "curbing dudes," with Kai being a possible cameo in the music video of the song. She replied:

"I don't know if I'm going to make a whole, now, profitable business."

Kai Cenat's friend and fellow streamer Ray "rayasianboy" claimed during a stream that Kevin Hart was "lowkey racist" during their interaction, adding the latter bowed down to him and said "Ni Hao."