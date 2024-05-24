"Streaming is taking away your ability to function around women" - Kevin Hart mocks Kai Cenat's viral interaction with Tyla

Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart's collaboration has become the talk of the town, with numerous moments from their interaction going viral on the internet. One such moment occurred when Kevin Hart reacted to the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner's viral interaction with popstar Tyla. For those unaware, Kai Cenat and Tyla collaborated on March 25, 2024, when the content creator asked the singer out on a date.

He said:

"So, I can't do Zoe, my only option is Tyla. Would you like to go on a date with me?... I'm serious. Whenever you get some free time, would you like to go on a date with me?"

However, Tyla ended up "friendzoning" Kai Cenat by saying:

"We're friends, though."

During a livestream earlier today (May 24, 2024), Kevin Hart burst out laughing while watching the viral clip. After telling the New Yorker to pause the video, the comedian began mocking how Cenat asked Tyla out.

He said:

"Pause it. Oh, my god! 'Are you asking me for real?' (Kevin Hart impersonates the streamer) 'Yeah.' 'Yeah.' 'Yeah, I ask you for real.' 'I like you.' 'I... I like you... I... like...' 'I would like to get food with you.'"

Kevin Hart jokingly remarked:

"What the f**k?! Oh, this is what streaming does! Streaming is taking away your ability to function around women. You have no concept! Look at you."

Expand Tweet

"I want you to know that... we're friends, though" - Kevin Hart hilariously roasts Kai Cenat getting "friendzoned" by Tyla

As Kevin Hart bid farewell to the online community while the special livestream concluded, he took the opportunity to roast Kai Cenat for getting "friendzoned" by Tyla.

The 44-year-old celebrity said:

"My first-ever livestream. By the way, it can't be better, it can't be bigger. Oh! Something about this music makes me feel good. Hey, you know what? When you feel good, you realize you're with good people. And when you're with good people, understand what those people are! This is a W stream. And I want my guy, Kai, and you didn't know anything else, what I want you to know is that... we're friends, though."

Expand Tweet

Cenat was taken aback when he heard this, and Kevin Hart began dancing. The Twitch streamer responded:

"All right, chat. Have a good night. (Kevin Hart says, 'We're friends, though.')"

During the same livestream, Kai Cenat trolled Kevin Hart by gifting him a stepping stool and claiming that the Ride Along star "needed" it.