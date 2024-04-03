"What the f**k?" - Kai Cenat left in disbelief after national news reports him getting friend-zoned by Tyla on livestream

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was deeply upset when FOX 11, a prominent national news channel, aired his viral clip featuring singer Tyla. For those unaware, Tyla made a cameo on one of Kai's recent streams, but it didn't exactly go according to plan for the streamer. When he tried to shoot his shot, he was turned down, with Tyla clarifying that they were just friends. In the viral stream, he asked:

"Would you like to go on a date with me?...I'm serious. Whenever you get some free time, would you like to go on a date with me?"

Tyla responded by stating:

"Don't do that. You can't do this on a whole live thing...But we friends though."

The whole debacle ended up being broadcasted on national television, in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers. A stunned Kai exclaimed:

"What the f**k?"

Watch: Kai Cenat shocked as news channel shows viral clip of him being friend-zoned

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's romantic pursuits have hit a snag recently. Following rejection from fellow creator Zoer Spencer, he faced another setback when Tyla turned him down during the same stream. Adding insult to injury, the entire exchange with the singer made headlines in the news.

Reacting, a distraught Kai fired back at the broadcasting channel for airing such a clip to their audience since many wouldn't even know the streamer and the clip would end up being without context:

"Yo, yo, is the f**king news for...is it a f**king slow to eight? No, no! I'm done. I can't do this sh*t no more. You don't understand me, there's people that watch the news that don't know who the f**k I am."

(Timestamp: 03:30:41)

Clearly fed up, the streamer urged his viewers to stop platforming the clip anymore:

"FOX, you have to do better. No, you have to do f**king better, bro. Real sh*t man. This sh*t is getting out of hand, bro. Stop man."

Unfortunately for Kai Cenat, the embarrassing moment with Tyla wasn't the only thing reminding him of his recent romantic misadventures. During a recent 50-hour streaming marathon, just as he decided to take a nap, a fan comically woke him up by playing a soundbite of the streamer's cringe-worthy conversation with the singer.