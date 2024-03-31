Fans troll Kai Cenat by waking up the Twitch streamer with an audio clip of him being friendzoned by Tyla

Twitch creator Kai Cenat was on the receiving end of banter from fans in his recent fifty-hour-plus Red Dead Redemption marathon stream. The creator was taking a much-needed nap 30 hours into the stream when a fan decided to subscribe to the creator so that they could play the recently viral clip of Kai getting friend-zoned by popular singer Tyla.

The creator initially woke up due to the disturbance and did not react much. That is until he realized what the soundbite was, and proceeded to give a side-eye to the audience, much to the chat's amusement.

Kai Cenat gets trolled by fans with audio clip of Tyla friendzoning him

Kai Cenat hosted a Red Dead Redemption 2 marathon stream on March 30, 2024, spanning more than 50 hours worth of content. The creator decked out his entire room and even his outfit in a Red Dead Redemption theme to add to the immersion for the viewers. To continue the stream non-stop, he took sleep breaks in the middle, with him lying down on a table in the middle of his room.

Kai was sleeping soundly before being woken up by a soundbite of the South African singer and songwriter Tyla, who had recently appeared on one of Kai's broadcasts. Needless to say, the creator seemed irked upon realizing what his fans were doing.

To those uninitiated, Kai had asked Tyla out for a date in the middle of the stream. Initially skeptical of the seriousness of Kai's proposal, she stated that he couldn't ask her such a question during the "whole live thing". She eventually turned down his advances by stating that they were "friends", to which Kai simply replied that she was "right". This clip went viral among fans of the creator, with the clip getting over 362,000 views on Twitch.

Kai Cenat is well-known amongst his followers for his over-the-top streams involving collaborations with other big creators and celebrities. In a recent stream on Kick, Adin Ross stated that he will be joined by Kai on a trip to Jamaica in April 2024.

While still ironing out the details of his plan due to struggles with his health, Adin stated that he plans to attend the Jamaican Carnival, which is scheduled from April 3 to 9, 2024. He will also be joined by singer YG Marley, who is the grandson of reggae pioneer Bob Marley.