“We’re gonna go for the carnival” - Adin Ross confirms plans to visit Jamaica with Kai Cenat

Kick streamer Adin Ross has provided an update on his upcoming trip to Jamaica in April 2024. Since he is dealing with some health issues, he intends to alter certain aspects of his plans, but he is still aiming to journey to the Caribbean the following week. His primary focus will be attending the Jamaica Carnival scheduled from April 3 to 9.

For those unaware, Adin's initial plan was to go to Jamaica on March 30. He announced the Jamaica trip in a livestream on March 23:

"Imma tell y'all this, f**k it. I'm going to Jamaica in seven days from now (March 30). We're going out there with the Marleys. We're going out there in the trenches in Jamaica. I'm excited."

Despite pushing his travel dates, Adin isn't the sole streamer attending the carnival. He mentioned that fellow streamer Kai Cenat also intends to join him at the popular event in Jamaica. So they'll be back in action next week, joining forces to possibly host an IRL stream in the country. Adin remarked:

"We’re gonna go for the carnival."

Adin Ross gives update on his Jamaica trip with Kai Cenat

Kick streamer Adin Ross was not feeling his best today (March 30). The streamer hopped onto his alternative X account (@Ar15thed3mon) and shared a short video, revealing that he had to tweak his Jamaica plans due to his health. Here's what he said:

"What's up, everyone? I don't know how the f**k I got sick, but I got sick again but I spoke to Kai (Cenat) four hours ago, five hours ago, and we spoke to Russian, you know Russian, he's a great producer who's from Jamaica and we're gonna go for the carnival. We're pushing Jamaica. Me and Kai will do it."

He also spoke about what he would be doing in his next stream:

"I will be live tonight, playing some games and s**t. Just hanging out. I don't have much energy. Everyone's gonna go live. We'll play some games and s**t...no that's not a fake voice, I'm not fake sick. I don't know how the f**k I keep getting sick."

In other news, Adin Ross recently made headlines once again after his viral stream with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. Despite the two being close friends, their recent stream ended up devolving into a heated debate which eventually prompted Tate to hang up the video call live on stream.