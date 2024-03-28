"You should educate yourself" - Andrew Tate and Adin Ross get into a heated argument, "Top G" abruptly ends their collaboration

Kick streamer Adin Ross and contentious internet personality Andrew Tate's collaborative livestream ended unexpectedly as the two started arguing. In the stream, Andrew Tate chided Adin for not "educating" his audience about how "money works" and helping them "understand Bitcoin."

As Adin stated, he had "no idea" about the topics that the Romanian personality was talking about and was "ignorant" to them. Andrew replied that he should "educate" himself." He stated:

"What I am saying is, there is a lot about the world you do not understand, and your world view will change if you understand said subjects. And the people at home will benefit from learning about these things, and you should educate yourself in real time on stream!"

"Make me look bad" - Adin Ross replies to Andrew as the latter abruptly ends call midstream

Adin Ross and Andrew Tate have been associated for a long time, with the pair sharing a rocky past. While the two were amicable initially, Adin seemed to be under the latter's tutelage for a while. However, their relations soured over time. The most recent incident involved Adin accidentally leaking that Andrew was planning to leave for the United States while under house arrest in Romania, culminating in the "Top G" getting arrested in March 2024.

In the collaborative live stream, the conversation between the two shifted to Adin's role in "educating" his audience about certain topics, which Adin stated he "did not know anything about." Adin talked about how Andrew asking him about these topics made him be portrayed as "a piece of sh**":

"Addiction is really strong. So, there's things you're ignorant to just how there's things I am ignorant to. Um, I do not know anything about these topic but I made that very clear. So, when you're throwing these things at me that I have no idea what they are, I'm being attacked... You're still making basically portrayed to be this piece of sh** an sound defeated because I don't know how to stop these things."

Further, as the two started to shout over the other, Andrew seemed to yell obscenities at Adin Ross, calling him a "loser" before leaving the call. Addressing his audience, the Kick streamer stated:

"All you guys saying, 'L Adin.'oYou don't watch me for financial advice. I'm sorry, you don't...You watch me for my content, for my degeneracy and that's what you guys watch me for...He's basically portraying this onto me to make me look bad and bring me down with him. He is!"

Within the same livestream, Adin Ross stated that he wanted to "apologize publicly" for getting Andrew Tate arrested. Calling it "a very big mess up," he stated that he appreciated Andrew for helping him change his life around as he is now focused on physical fitness and not abusing substances, referring to his past struggles with Lean.