"Very big mess up on my behalf" - Adin Ross collaborates with Andrew Tate on stream, apologizes for allegedly getting him arrested

Kick streamer Adin Ross has once more joined forces with the controversial online figure Andrew Tate amid an ongoing investigation. This marks their first collaboration on stream in 2024. However, just a few minutes into the stream, Adin apologized to Andrew Tate for his alleged involvement in Tate's arrest in March 2024.

For context, Adin had, in one of his earlier streams, stated that Andrew Tate was planning to leave for the United States despite him not being allowed to leave Romania. This was followed by Tate's arrest on March 12. However, whether both of these incidents are connected is not quite confirmed.

Nonetheless, Adin felt he had inadvertently played a part in Andrew Tate's arrest and said:

"Very big mess up on my behalf."

"I wanna apologize publicly" - Adin Ross streams with Andrew Tate for the first time since his arrest

Adin Ross and Andrew Tate have maintained a close relationship since 2022, even collaborating in real life. Despite the ongoing trial and investigation surrounding Andrew Tate, Adin has once again extended an invitation for him to join a Discord call and engage in conversation.

During their stream, Adin apologized to Tate for his alleged involvement in getting him jailed once again. He also revealed that he has been on a body-transformation journey and has also quit drugs:

"I wanna apologize publicly. I never really tried to make you go back to jail. That was a very very big mess up on my behalf and I'm sorry. You know I f**k with you. You in some way helped me change my life because now I'm lifting a strong weight and I'm not a drug addict anymore. I've been on my sh*t."

Andrew Tate responded by stating:

"How long are you not going to be a drug addict before you decide to start again?"

Adin replied:

"What makes you think I am going to relapse?"

Andrew Tate added:

"Bro, you always do. You end up sipping lean like an idiot."

For those wondering, Adin Ross admittedly revealed being addicted to Lean in 2023. Lean is a recreational drug that is made with a cough syrup liquid mixture of codeine and promethazine.

Adin Ross has been making headlines recently for more than one reason. Earlier this week, he was in a feud with his friend and fellow streamer, Darren "IShowSpeed," with both parties accusing each other of leaking their phone numbers.