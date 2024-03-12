"Adin Ross curse" - Fans react as Andrew Tate reportedly gets arrested in Romania again

With a potential collaboration already in the talks between Kick star Adin Ross and the Tate brothers, it has been reported that both Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have been arrested by the authorities in Romania. This comes after Adin Ross received a message from Andrew Tate to come over to Romania for a week's worth of streaming content, as Andrew was apparently "leaving Romania," intending never to return.

Some fans pointed out the subsequent unfortunate circumstances that befall Adin Ross' collaborative ventures, calling it the "Adin Ross curse":

Adin Ross is continuing his streak of unfortunate outcomes to collaborations, with Andrew Tate reportedly being arrested right before being part of nearly a week of streaming with Adin.

Previously, the streamer had collaborated with British rapper 21 Savage, who had tried to cheat while playing against Adin in a card game. On the other side, his collaboration with Playboi Carti also did not go as expected after the musical artist showed up significantly late to the stream and appeared only for a few minutes before departing, leaving Adin stranded.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are reportedly facing charges of "r*pe and human trafficking," having previously been jailed and put on house arrest in 2022. As per Adin, Andrew had invited him to Romania while calling it a "now-or-never" opportunity:

"Um, Andrew had hit me up. He said, 'Hey, I'm going to be leaving Romania soon and probably never coming back. If you wanna come over, and do a week of long streams and content before I leave, I think it will be big... It's basically now or never."

However, many fans pointed out that Andrew may have told his "runaway" plans to Adin, who then inadvertently broadcasted them to his audience:

Adin Ross recently faced off against KSI, with the two being involved in a legal tussle. Adin was reportedly served with a lawsuit by KSI's boxing promotional organization, Misfits Boxing, as he tried to set up a fight between Nuideen "DeenTheGreat" and Adam Saleh, with Nuideen being in an exclusive contract with Misfits.

Adin took to X to comment on the matter, stating that he did not care about the lawsuit and would be continuing the plans to host the fight on March 16.