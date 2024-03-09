Why is Adin Ross feuding with KSI? The entire lawsuit controversy explained

Kick star Adin Ross and Sidemen member Olajide "KSI" have become embroiled in a legal battle, with the two exchanging shots over posts on X. The lawsuit by Misfits Boxing, which is KSI's organization, comes following Adin's attempt at hosting a fight in his content warehouse involving boxing pro Nuideen "DeenTheGreat" and Adam Saleh.

Nuideen currently holds a contract with KSI's boxing organization, causing the upcoming fight with Adin to be considered a breach of contract, further leading to a legal tussle between the two.

This article explores the origin of their feud, and their subsequent interactions, including Adin's response to being sued.

Exploring Adin Ross' legal battle with KSI

The drama between the two began as Adin Ross announced the fight between boxing pro Nuideen "DeenTheGreat" and YouTuber Adam Saleh as part of his Warehouse Boxing series, expected to take place in his content creation warehouse based in Miami, Florida.

The two had previously exchanged shots, with Adin Ross claiming that someone from Misfits Boxing had "dissed" his Boxing Warehouse event. To this, KSI responded by implying that Adin's event was not popular, with not many knowing its name. Thus, KSI clarified that nobody from Misfits was "afraid".

Now, DeenTheGreat and Adin Ross have revealed that they both have been served lawsuits. In an address to his audience on his Instagram Live, Adin revealed that even though he was simply interested in seeing the fighters "get knocked out," he was apprehended by "people in tuxedos" outside his warehouse and served paperwork instead:

"Misfits, come on, get it together bro. I'm just a streaming kid, bro, I'm not a real multi-billion dollar, million dollar f**king organization. I don't know what the f**ks going on, bro. I just wanna see motherf**kers fight and I wanna see motherf**kers get knocked the f**k out, and that's that. You wanna have people in tuxedos and sh** wait outside my warehouse and serve me f**king paperwork."

Further, he declared that he was going to go ahead with the event regardless and that KSI would have to face his "Jewish lawyers":

"You're going to have to fight my Jewish lawyers. UK, British sh**ty a** lawyers are not going to be able to f**k with mine. Dean and Adam, I don't know if you guys are involved or some sh**. I'm going to have my Jewish lawyers be on your team. I really want them to f**k with us, I really really do."

Following a post seemingly mocking Adin by KSI, Adin doubled down, stating that the event was still going to take place on March 16:

DeenTheGreat has also recently taken to X to reveal that he and Adin were not the only ones served with lawsuits, with fellow boxer Slim "TheHitMan" also being threatened with legal action by KSI's Misfits organization for defending Deen.