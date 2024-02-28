"Does anyone know what it's called?": KSI laughs at Adin Ross for suggesting Misfits is scared of his boxing event

Sidemen member and YouTube star Olajide "KSI" reacted to Adin Ross' recent claim that Misfits Boxing, a promotion co-owned by the former, is scared of his upcoming boxing event. This comes after the Kick streamer stated that "someone from Misfits" was "dissing" his Boxing Warehouse event, which has confirmed fights between prominent internet personalities, such as Deshae Frost and King Cid, as well as Snagz and Keife.

He pointed out that the Kick streamer's boxing event was relatively lesser known and asked if anyone knew its name:

"I just don't think Misfits is scared at all (laughs). I don't even know what Adin's boxing thing is called. Does anyone know what it's called? (laughs)"

"I'm not afraid of it" - KSI responds to Adin Ross' claim that Misfits is scared of his boxing event

Misfits Boxing has become well-known within the boxing world, with massive content creators putting on their gloves to go toe-to-toe against each other. Their previous primetime fights have included KSI vs Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis, and Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher.

However, in the clip watched by KSI, Kick creator Adin Ross could be heard stating that "someone" from Misfits had spoken some unpleasant things about his boxing event:

"It wasn't KSI directly, but someone from Misfits [Boxing] talked mad sh*t about me. And they were like, 'Don't do Adin Ross' boxing event, it's not gonna do good', or some sh*t. Someone at Misfits said that. Kinda crazy, not gonna lie...They're scared...watch what Brand Risk Promotions does, just watch...I got this."

Reacting to this, Olajide stated that neither he nor anyone else from Misfits was fearful of Adin's event and wished him "all the best." He also pointed out his promotion's prior rival, Kingpyn Boxing, which has since gone bankrupt:

"I'm not afraid of it. What the f**k? (laughs) Oh, man! Nah, I don't think anyone from Misfits (Boxing) is 'afraid'. But, yeah, nah, I wish him all the best. Keep doing those events, man. But I wished the same with Kingpyn, and look how that turned out."

This is the second time Adin Ross is hosting a boxing event in his warehouse, with the first taking place on January 14, 2024. The second Boxing Warehouse event is all set for Friday, February 16, 2024. In total, eight bouts will take place, with 16 creators boxing each other.