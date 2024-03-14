"After getting Tate arrested is wild": Netizens react to Adin Ross announcing stream with Andrew Tate days after the arrest

Adin Ross is set to do a livestream with Andrew Tate on his Kick channel tonight, only days after the streamer took the blame for getting the controversial online personality arrested in Romania. @AdinUpdate on X and other sources who regularly share news and announcements about Ross revealed the collaboration will take place late at night, 4 am EST.

It is unclear whether Adin Ross has traveled to Romania at such short notice, but the late stream timing has likely been chosen so that the Tates can join the meeting at a more convenient time (4 am Miami time is 10 am in Bucharest). However, many viewers have noted that the collaboration is coming only a couple of days after Andrew and his brother got arrested, with the Kick streamer having a hand in it:

For those who are unaware, Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested earlier this week on Tuesday, March 12, after the British police issued a warrant for them. While Romanian law enforcement authorities detained them, subsequent reports confirmed that the arrest came about after lawyers representing women who have accused Andrew Tate of sexual assault alerted local authorities that the Tate brothers were allegedly planning to flee the country.

The two internet personalities are still under investigation in Romania for assault and human trafficking charges. As they await trial, neither can leave the country, and the courts recently denied them permission to go visit their ailing mother in England.

The English lawyers, however, had used one of Adin Ross's streams from last week, where he had read a message allegedly from Andrew Tate, which insinuated that the Tate brothers were leaving Romania. On March 8, the Kick streamer had gone live and stated:

"Andrew had hit me up and said, 'Hey. I'm going to be leaving Romania soon and probably never coming back.'"

Adin Ross himself has taken responsibility for the arrest, going live on Kick yesterday to announce that he had apologized to the Tates while explaining that it was an invitation for him to come over and make content together. Regardless, the streamer did get a lot of flak from Andrew Tate's supporters, who called him out for snitching on him.

Adin Ross and Andrew Tate go way back, as Ross was the first major streamer to give the controversial internet personality a platform on mainstream streaming websites such as Twitch.