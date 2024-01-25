Andrew Tate has a four-word reaction to 'Streamer Of The Year' nominees with IShowSpeed and Adin Ross being left off the list

Andrew Tate did not approve of this year's nominations for the Streamer of the Year award, as Adin Ross and IShowSpeed have been left out.

The social media personality is very familiar with streaming. He got into it during the COVID lockdown. His channel shot up in views after he was invited to Adin Ross's streams, and the pair formed an unlikely friendship that fans seemed to love. Videos of the pair garnered millions of views at the time, and then Tate himself started streaming and continues to do so on Rumble.

So when Ross and his friend IShowSpeed were not nominated for the Streamer of the Year award, this is what 'Cobra' had to say looking at the list of nominees:

"Who are these people."

Take a look at the tweet by Andrew Tate:

Among the nominees was last year's winner, Kai Cenat, who is also very close friends with Ross and Darren Watkins Jr. (IShowSpeed's real name). The pair seem to have been left out of the list since they no longer stream on Twitch. Both streamers switched to Kick and YouTube respectfully after receiving multiple strikes on Twitch.

Andrew Tate calls out the LGBT men 'whose rights have been prioritized' over his

Andrew Tate has been very vocal about his views on the LGBTQ community and has reiterated them multiple times on social media. He does not support the LGBTQ community and is totally against it, calling it 'haram'. In one of his recent tweets, he called out the men in the community who he claims have had their rights prioritized over his by the people:

"I hope all those LGBT men who have had their rights prioritized over mine are ready to go fight the Russians. I'm gonna call them all f**s so I can go to jail on hate speech charges instead."

Check out the tweet below:

'Cobra' and his brother Tristan Tate have gone viral for these exact reasons. They make such comments about certain communities, and it causes a huge uproar on social media, which brings more eyes to them. The more controversial their views, the more attention they get. However, the pair claim they do not do it for views and are just presenting their genuine views on the internet.

The Tate brothers have been banned from most social media websites and video streaming platforms for their controversial opinions. They now share their content mainly on X and Rumble.