"Bottom G moment": Netizens react to reports suggesting Adin Ross is to blame for Andrew Tate's arrest in Romania

Controversial online personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested on Tuesday, March 12, in Romania, and it appears that Kick streamer Adin Ross is the cause. According to reports from the Swedish press, lawyers representing Tate's alleged victims contacted the British authorities about the brothers' plan to leave the Eastern European country against express orders after Adin Ross discussed it on stream last week.

Social media has been in an uproar since this information came out, with many online roasting Ross for inadvertently causing his friends' arrest. One X user made fun of the Kick streamer's actions by describing the moment as "Bottom G," a play on the term "Top G" that Andrew Tate supporters use to refer to him.

Andrew Tate's arrest seemingly happened after Adin Ross "leaked" the former's plans to flee Romania

On March 5, Adin Ross revealed to his audience on Kick that Andrew Tate, who has been a long-time acquaintance of the streamer, had invited him to come over to Romania for a collaboration. In doing so, Ross also revealed the reason for the invitation, claiming that Tate had told him that he would be leaving the country soon.

In the clip, Adin Ross states:

"Andrew had hit me up and said, 'Hey. I'm going to be leaving Romania soon and probably never coming back. If you want to come over and do a week of long streams and content before I leave, I think it will be big.'"

Now, readers should note that the brothers are currently under court-mandated no-fly restrictions as they are being investigated for sexual assault and human trafficking. A few months ago, Andrew and Tristan Tate's request to go to England was denied on these very same grounds.

Andrew Tate is also under investigation in England over multiple abuse and assault charges. A lawyer representing one of the alleged victims told Swedish publication Aftonbladet that they approached the British police for an arrest warrant after watching Adin Ross' video. In it, Andrew's plans to seemingly flee Romania were revealed.

This confirms that it was the Kick streamer who inadvertently led to the Tate brothers getting arrested on Tuesday. Here are some more general reactions to the story from X.

Adin Ross has yet to publicly talk about this, but regular viewers have called him out stating that people who collaborate with him end up being embroiled in a controversy.