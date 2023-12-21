What happened to Eileen Tate? Andrew Tate's mother is in hospital claims controversial online personality

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Andrew Tate has announced that his mother, Eileen Tate, is very ill and has been hospitalized in London. Together with his brother Tristan, Andrew has been living in Romania for the past few years and was charged with human trafficking earlier this year. With the ongoing investigations and a court-mandated ban on international travel, the Tate brothers will need special permission to visit their mother, who lives in England.

To that end, in his recent post on social media, Andrew Tate revealed that he would be approaching the Romanian legal system to request permission to visit his mother, Eileen Tate, in London, where she has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. The post reads:

"My mother has had a heart attack and is in hospital. I am going to court tomorrow to request an emergency visit to London."

A polarizing internet personality known for his highly contentious takes, Andrew Tate has garnered a big following over the last year. The news of his mother having suffered a heart attack has gone viral on X, garnering over four million reads within a few hours.

Weeks after court allowed him greater freedom of movement, Andrew Tate will petition them to allow him to visit ailing mother in London

Eileen Tate, mother of Andrew and Tristan Tate, is a British citizen living in England. While her sons have received worldwide recognition after going viral for their views, not much is known about Eileen except that she and Emory Tate had three children, with their daughter Janine Tate allegedly having cut ties with her two brothers for their opinions.

Andrew Tate is a retired professional kickboxer who has won numerous accolades and appeared on the British TV show Big Brother. He truly went viral for the first time after clips of his views, often called polarizing, went viral last year. In December 2022, he was first arrested by the Romanian authorities, with DIICOT seizing a number of their assets, later charging him and his brother with human trafficking and s*xual assault.

While he is out on bail and not under house arrest after the courts recently ruled in favor of giving him more freedom of movement, Tate is still prohibited from leaving the country.

Fans extended their thoughts and prayers after Andrew shared that his mother had suffered a heart attack, with many offering their moral support. Many wrote how they wanted Andrew Tate to see his mother, hoping that the Romanian court would permit him to travel internationally. Here are some general reactions.

It is uncertain whether Andrew Tate and his brother will be allowed to travel to London to see their mother. For more context on their travel ban, read more about the charges of human trafficking that have been levied against the Tates here.