Are the Tate Brothers free? Latest court verdict allows Tristan and Andrew Tate greater freedom of movement

While Tristan and Andrew Tate were released from house arrest in August, their movements in Romania had been restricted to in and around Bucharest by DIICOT, with authorities prosecuting them for human trafficking charges. Reportedly today, a court order sided with the Tate brothers and has allowed them greater freedom of movement.

The news has been spreading like wildfire on social media, with many supporters of the controversial internet personalities expressing delight.

However, readers should note that posts reading "Tate brothers are free" are not entirely accurate as the court order merely lifts the preventative detention practices, which means Tristan and Andrew Tate may freely travel within Romania but still cannot leave the country with the charges of trafficking still pending trial.

"Today judges have set me free": Andrew Tate's brother Tristan posts about their win in court today, which lifts preventative detention

The brothers were first arrested by the Romanian authorities back in December 2022 and had been in a detainment facility for several months before being released into house arrest in March. The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, DIICOT for short, seized a number of their luxury cars, among other property, before charging them with assault and human trafficking.

Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate were released from house arrest in August but still had preventative detention, which restricted their travels. Prior court decisions had upheld DIICOT's appeals to increase the length of the restrictions by arguing that the brothers were a flight risk till November 24, when the court decided to overturn that decision. The law enforcement agencies had appealed it, with the final decision being announced today.

It appears that the judges who presided over the appeal today, however, have rejected DIICOT's claims, giving Andrew and Tristan the freedom to travel anywhere in the country at will. Welcoming the decision, Tristan Tate has posted on X, formerly Twitter, revealing he has not gone farther than four kilometers from his house since the arrest:

"I have not been further [sic] than 4km from this house for 346 days. Today Judges (who have seen the 'evidence') have set me free to travel around the whole country wherever and whenever I like."

He added that while this was a step in their direction, he and his brother Andrew Tate will be keeping up the legal battle. The two are facing several charges, including human trafficking. Read a more detailed overview of all the charges brought against them here.