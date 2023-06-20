Allegations against Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate: Charges of fake marriage, physical violence, mental coercion, and r*pe explored

Tristan and Andrew Tate have officially been charged with human trafficking, r*pe, and s*xual exploitation along with two of their associates as per the DIICOT press release dated June 20, 2023. The release notes that following months of investigation, the authorities will take the Tate brothers and two Romanian women to court. However, the date of the trial is yet to be announced.

The four have been under investigation by the organized crime branch of the Romanian police and were first detained in December 2022 after their house was raided. Andrew and Tristan were released on house arrest in March 2023 and remained under watch till today, when the charges were brought forward.

The detailed press release in Romanian was released earlier today. This article explores the allegations brought forward against Andrew Tate and his associates about luring foreign nationals to the country and s*xually exploiting them by coercing them to do p*rn.

Trigger warning: R*pe, s*xual assault, exploitation, mentions of violence

Details of the human trafficking, s*xual exploitation, and r*pe charges against Andrew Tate and his brother

In a viral live stream on Rumble last week, Tristan and Andrew Tate claimed that five of the six charges of human trafficking against him were dropped by the authorities. While fans of the controversial online personalities may have seen it as a step in the right direction, today, the brothers were formally charged with several heinous crimes.

As per DIICOT, Tristan and Andrew Tate allegedly formed an organized "criminal group" back in 2021 with the intention of committing human trafficking. The relevant part of the press release reads:

"In the case, it was noted that, at the beginning of 2021, the four defendants constituted a criminal group organized to commit on the territory of Romania, but also of other states, such as the United States of America and the United Kingdom, the crime of human trafficking."

The four accused apparently lured women from Western countries, namely the US and the UK, by promising marriage. A tactic quite common in s*x trafficking, known as the "lover boy method."

"The aggrieved persons were recruited by foreign citizens, by misleading them about the intention to establish a marriage/cohabitation relationship and the existence of real feelings of love (loverboy method)."

The victims were then mentally and physically coerced into committing p*rnographic acts with the purpose of sharing them on online platforms:

"They were subsequently transported and sheltered in buildings in Ilfov County where, by exercising acts of physical violence and mental coercion (through intimidation, constant surveillance, control and invoking alleged debts), they were s*xually exploited by the members of the group by forcing them to p*rnographic manifestations in order to produce and disseminate through social media platforms materials of such character."

The press release also notes that, of the seven alleged victims, three were part of the criminal proceedings that led to Andrew Tate and others being charged with s*xual exploitation. Furthermore, a charge of r*pe has been brought forward against the group, stating that one of the victims was physically assaulted several times by one of the four accused.

"Regarding the crime of r*pe, it was noted that in March 2022, an aggrieved person was coerced by one of the defendants, by exerting physical violence and mental pressure, to repeatedly have s*xual relations (two material acts)."

The Tate's and their associates also accessed one of the aggrieved's social media accounts to post compromising pictures, as per DIICOT. As per the press release, they also physically assaulted one of the women in 2021 as a punishment for refusing to continue doing p*rn. Allegedly, she was blocked from exiting the confines of the building:

"Regarding the crimes of instigation to hit or other violence, respectively hitting or other violence, it was noted that, in October 2021, in order to "punish" one of the injured persons, who refused to continue making p*rnographic materials and requested to be allowed to leave the building located in Ilfov County, At the instigation of one of the defendants, another defendant exerted acts of violence on the injured person."

Andrew Tate has responded to the press release in a recent tweet where he has insinuated that the charges and the indictment are a ploy by the Romanian authorities to "steal his wealth."

