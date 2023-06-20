Romanian organization DIICOT has ordered the indictment of Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two other women for rape, human trafficking and forming a crime team to sexually exploit women.

DIICOT stands for Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism. The Romanian government has tasked the organization to deal with the investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related crimes, drug trafficking, financial crimes, organized crimes and cybercrime.

The Romanian Public Ministry overlooks the law enforcement agency which was formed in 2004.

Megh Updates 🚨™ @MeghUpdates



Former Kick boxer, Influencer and recently converted Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming organized crime group by Romanian authorities.

They face upto 20 years in Romanian Jail

After months of investigation, on June 20, DIICOT charged the Tate brothers on multiple counts. If found guilty of the charges, the controversial influencers could possibly spend up to two decades inside a Romanian prison.

Although the Tate brothers have been indicted, it does not mean that their trial will start immediately. According to Romanian law, a judge will take a period of 60 days to study the details of the case.

After their indictment, Tate's lawyer Sulaiman Ahmed uploaded a lengthy statement on his Twitter account. The lawyer mentioned that he had been studying the case for six months and claimed that the Tate brothers were innocent.

Ahmed added that the accusations against his clients were false and the case was weak. The lawyer also said that he had important information regarding the case but he would not divulge it as it could adversely impact the case against the influencers.

"Each and every attack against Tristan and Andrew Tate was built on a fragile foundation, and my relentless investigation unraveled the fallacies inherent in the accusations hurled their way. It became glaringly apparent that the Tates were victims of false accusations... Throughout my investigation, I unearthed a wealth of information, but I refrained from disclosing it, as I was keenly aware of the potential consequences it could have on the legal proceedings faced by the brothers."

Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman



Many of you are already aware that I have devoted over six months to meticulously investigating this case.



I embarked on this journey as an impartial individual, meticulously scrutinizing the evidence and examining the data.…

Andrew Tate and DIICOT: Twitter reacts to 'Top G's indictment

After DIICOT indicted the Tate brothers on charges including rape and human trafficking, many individuals took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.

Some who criticized the Tate brothers and their fans after receiving the news of their arrest.

XavienHowardBuner @XavienBuner



Former Kick boxer, Influencer and recently converted Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming organized crime group by Romanian authorities.

Pls let Andrew Tate go to prison so his lovers can finally stfu

Sankalp Sharma @sharmaGkabeta1



Former Kick boxer, Influencer and recently converted Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming organized crime group by Romanian authorities.

PLEASE NOO!!!!!!! He was the last hope for boys like me 😭😭#freeTopG

Chirag @chiraaglodha



Former Kick boxer, Influencer and recently converted Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming organized crime group by Romanian authorities.

Tate fans gonna ruin twitter again

Josh @Just_Josh_03



Former Kick boxer, Influencer and recently converted Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming organized crime group by Romanian authorities.

best news i've heard all year

BLM|Hayley @_bahablast_



Former Kick boxer, Influencer and recently converted Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming organized crime group by Romanian authorities.

Fuck you, Andrew Taint

But there were others who came out in Andrew Tate's support and claimed for the accusations to be false.

🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 @Travis_in_Flint



Based on the charges it appears they "coerced" women by offering relationships but only intended to sleep with them. Honestly this is one of the most… Opinion: Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have been charged on what appears to be bogus charges of rape and human trafficking.

ALFA MASCULINO @masculine_alpha



I'm not even a big fan of this guy but I hate seeing injustice no matter who it's against...



They took all his cars, houses, £235M, and now this trial is gonna take several years... And he's facing 20 years in Romanian prison



Megh Updates 🚨™ @MeghUpdates



Former Kick boxer, Influencer and recently converted Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming organized crime group by Romanian authorities.

Kmt 🤦‍♂️I'm not even a big fan of this guy but I hate seeing injustice no matter who it's against...They took all his cars, houses, £235M, and now this trial is gonna take several years... And he's facing 20 years in Romanian prison 😳😳 It's all about the money. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

