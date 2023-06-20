Andrew Tate evidence: Lawyer threatens to "unveil the truth" and set Tate brothers free by disclosing "weak evidence"

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate's lawyer Sulaiman Ahmed has issued a statement after the recent arrest of Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate.

The lawyer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the news of the Tate brothers' indictment. Ahmed said that he had been impartially studying the case for over half a year and in the process, has found several faults in the accusations put against Tristan and Andrew Tate. According to Ahmed's Twitter post, the evidence against the brothers was weak and the case was constructed on a 'fragile foundation'.

Ahmed added that the evidence discovered by him in the course of the investigation made him believe the Tate brothers were victims of false accusations. Speaking in favor of the duo, the lawyer claimed that he had come in possession of some crucial information but chose not to disclose it as it could have a negative effect on the case.

"Each and every attack against Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate was built on a fragile foundation, and my relentless investigation unraveled the fallacies inherent in the accusations hurled their way. It became glaringly apparent that the Tates were victims of false accusations, and as I delved deeper into my coverage, I found myself leaning towards the pro-Tate camp, all due to the overwhelming weight of evidence. Throughout my investigation, I unearthed a wealth of information, but I refrained from disclosing it, as I was keenly aware of the potential consequences it could have on the legal proceedings faced by the brothers."

You can check out Tate's lawyer Sulaiman Ahmed's statement below:

Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman



Many of you are already aware that I have devoted over six months to meticulously investigating this case.



I embarked on this journey as an impartial individual, meticulously scrutinizing the evidence and examining the data.… Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate - Unveiling the TruthMany of you are already aware that I have devoted over six months to meticulously investigating this case.I embarked on this journey as an impartial individual, meticulously scrutinizing the evidence and examining the data.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate - Unveiling the TruthMany of you are already aware that I have devoted over six months to meticulously investigating this case.I embarked on this journey as an impartial individual, meticulously scrutinizing the evidence and examining the data.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IeCYzM9R4F

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been charged on multiple accounts

On June 20, Romanian authorities indicted controversial celebrities Tristan and Andrew Tate for human trafficking, r**e, and organizing a criminal group to exploit women. If found guilty of the crimes, the two could possibly face up to 20 years in a Romanian prison.

Megh Updates 🚨™ @MeghUpdates



Former Kick boxer, Influencer and recently converted Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming organized crime group by Romanian authorities.

They face upto 20 years in Romanian Jail BIG BREAKINGFormer Kick boxer, Influencer and recently converted Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming organized crime group by Romanian authorities.They face upto 20 years in Romanian Jail BIG BREAKING ⚡Former Kick boxer, Influencer and recently converted Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming organized crime group by Romanian authorities.They face upto 20 years in Romanian Jail https://t.co/wamAbAnQi3

The Tate brothers were first arrested in their Bucharest residence in December. After spending a few months in a Romanian jail, the duo was ordered by a judge to be placed under house arrest.

The Tate brothers have denied the accusations and are now awaiting trial which probably won't start immediately as under Romanian law, the judge will take 60 days to study the details of the case.

Poll : 0 votes