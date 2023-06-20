Has Andrew Tate been arrested? Here are the proceedings following his and Tristan Tate's indictment 

Controversial kickboxer-turned-media personality Andrew Tate was first arrested in December 2022 on charges of human trafficking, sexual assault and conspiring to form a criminal organization. The Tate brothers were imprisoned till March this year and put on house arrest pending criminal investigation into the assault of seven women.

With regards to the proceedings, the Tate brothers were indicted in Romania on the aforementioned charges. This, however, doesn't mean the the brothers will go to trial immediately. According to Romanian law - to ensure legality, the case will be sent to the court's preliminary chamber, where the judge will have 60 days to inspect the case files.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate could face up to 15-20 years in jail with the charges against them.

BladeoftheSun @BladeoftheS Andrew Tate and his brother are officially charged with kidnapping, human trafficking, sex trafficking and sexual abuse.



They face up to 20 years in Romanian jail. Andrew Tate and his brother are officially charged with kidnapping, human trafficking, sex trafficking and sexual abuse.They face up to 20 years in Romanian jail. https://t.co/z2bOOa4wNy

According to CNN, 'Cobra' has been charged with r**ing one of the victims, while Tristan Tate has been charged with 'instigating others to violence'. Prosecutors claimed that brothers lured unsuspecting victims with the promise of a relationship or marriage, only to be forced into doing cam-shows.

Two female suspects have also been charged along with the brothers. Here's what Andrew Tate's legal team said about the indictment:

"Our main objective will be to establish the truth and ensure a fair and impartial legal approach by presenting evidence and proof relevant to the case. The referral of the case for trial will allow us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently gathered and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly be essential in exonerating the defendants."

Reactions to Andrew Tate's indictment

As news of his indictment came to light, many people took to twitter to voice their support for the kickboxer-turned influencer. Here are some posts of the reactions to Tate's indictment that 'Cobra' himself retweeted - a user with the handle '@Iove_crows' posted the following:

"From DIICOT's position, charging is the only logical thing to do. Despite the weak evidence. They were never gonna just let them go after holding them for "investigation" all this time. They are hoping they can get at least a charge to stick so their efforts weren't for naught."

crow 𓅨 @Iove_crows



They were never gonna just let them go after holding them for "investigation" all this time.



They are hoping they can get at least a charge to stick so their efforts weren't for naught. @RorSyns From DIICOT's position, charging is the only logical thing to do. Despite the weak evidence.They were never gonna just let them go after holding them for "investigation" all this time.They are hoping they can get at least a charge to stick so their efforts weren't for naught. @RorSyns From DIICOT's position, charging is the only logical thing to do. Despite the weak evidence.They were never gonna just let them go after holding them for "investigation" all this time.They are hoping they can get at least a charge to stick so their efforts weren't for naught.

Another user with the handle '@RorSyns' posted the following:

"Being charged means nothing, only the fact that it goes to court. Anyone with a brain knew from day one, that they were going to be charged. This comes of no surprise. The evidence against them is extremely weak if not non existent and in any decent court with a fair judge the Tates will walk. Don’t let the blue haired non identity account people tell you otherwise. They talk any shit they can to hate on [Andrew Tate] and [Tristan Tate].

Rory Synnott @RorSyns



Anyone with a brain knew from day 1 that they were going to be charged. This comes of no surprise.



The evidence against them is extremely weak if not non existent and in any decent court with a fair judge the… Being charged means nothing, only the fact that it goes to court.Anyone with a brain knew from day 1 that they were going to be charged. This comes of no surprise.The evidence against them is extremely weak if not non existent and in any decent court with a fair judge the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Being charged means nothing, only the fact that it goes to court. Anyone with a brain knew from day 1 that they were going to be charged. This comes of no surprise. The evidence against them is extremely weak if not non existent and in any decent court with a fair judge the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Here are some reactions celebrating the arrest:

𝙇𝙞𝙖𝙢 @liamrobey_ Me arriving at the downfall of Andrew Tate Me arriving at the downfall of Andrew Tate https://t.co/HERVtNvcqC

Darren @Darren94775262 Everyone arriving at Twitter to celebrate Andrew Tate’s downfall. #AndrewTate Everyone arriving at Twitter to celebrate Andrew Tate’s downfall. #AndrewTate https://t.co/LSLNJajH92

Poll : 0 votes