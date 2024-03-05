"It's basically now or never" - Adin Ross says Andrew Tate invited him to Romania, claims it would be their "last" collaboration

On March 5, 2024, Kick streamer Adin Ross revealed that his idol, Andrew Tate, had contacted and invited him to Romania for a collaboration. During the Just Chatting segment of his latest livestream, the content creator said he had an announcement for his community. He then began reading out loud a message that he apparently received from the contentious internet personality.

Claiming that Tate would be leaving Romania soon and would probably never go back, Ross said:

"This is my announcement, and it's if you guys really want it. Andrew had hit me up and said, 'Hey. I'm going to be leaving Romania soon and probably never coming back. If you want to come over and do a week of long streams and content before I leave, I think it will be big.'"

The 23-year-old added:

"'I think it's never.' I'm sorry. He said it's basically now or never."

Expand Tweet

"It's not about hurting the brand, there's no f**king brand" - Adin Ross claims Kick co-founder Ed Craven would "love" to see him collaborate with Andrew Tate

Adin Ross also stated that his potential collaboration with Andrew Tate would be the "last" one. Asserting that he needed to take "advantage" of the situation, the Kick streamer said:

"You know, I told you guys, this year, it's a week of content. Right? Again, guys, this might be the last time we ever do this. So it's kind of like - we've got to take advantage of it now because, hey bro, it's basically like that."

According to the indefinitely banned Twitch personality, teaming up with Tate would not "hurt" his brand because Kick co-founder Ed "Eddie" Craven would "love" to see him alongside the former professional kickboxer.

Ross elaborated:

"It's not about hurting the brand, there's no f**king brand, right? Eddie would love this s**t. Eddie's like, 'F**king do it!' And you know, it's just like - it's that one thing that's George (Janko) had a f**king... George from you know, he has his own podcast now, but he was from Impaulsive... their podcast did like 15 f**king million views on YouTube!"

Commenting on Tate's suspension on multiple social media platforms, the Florida native remarked:

"The reason why you guys don't see him, basically anymore, is because he's banned on TikTok, and you know, all these apps. But Instagram, X, and YouTube is still posting them, right?"

Fans react to Adin Ross' announcement

The Kick ambassador's announcement has received quite a lot of responses on X. Here's what fans had to say about it:

Fans comment on the streamer's announcement (Image via @AdinRossEmpire/X)

Adin Ross and Andrew Tate have known each other for years and have collaborated on several occasions. Check out our article about Ross and Tate's association to learn more.