Why are IShowSpeed and Adin Ross feuding again? Phone number leak drama explained

Streaming giants Adin Ross and Darren "IShowSpeed" have been embroiled in a feud yet again after Adin leaked Speed's phone number by making a post on his second account, @AR15thed3mon. Adin did this while Speed was broadcasting live as a form of retaliation after Darren accidentally leaked the former's number for the third time.

The pair have since been going back and forth, with Speed expressing his frustration on his stream. Speed informed his audience that Adin was "blocked" and that he did not want to receive a call from Adin ever again. Conversely, Adin made posts on X calling the situation "not that serious" and eventually apologized.

This article covers the origin and the aftermath of the phone leak drama between the two.

IShowSpeed and Adin Ross start beefing after the latter leaks YouTuber's phone number

Adin Ross and IShowSpeed are currently two of the biggest streamers across platforms. However, despite their mutual popularity, the pair have had a rocky past. The two were beefing in April 2023 as communication issues arose. Adin had stated that Speed was being told by his manager "to stay away" from Adin due to his controversial actions. However, the two quickly resolved this misunderstanding and continued to collaborate.

Darren accidentally leaked Adin's phone number as it appeared on his car display (Image via DramaAlert/X)

The fresh feud between the two emerged from Adin's retaliation to Darren's habit of inadvertently leaking sensitive information about those associated with him. For the third time, Darren mistakenly leaked Adin's number on stream as it appeared on his car dash display, which was visible to viewers. Frustrated by this, Adin responded by taking to his second X account and posting Darren's number in return:

Adin posted Darren's phone number on his second account (Image via DramaAlert/X)

Darren was upset by Adin Ross's retort to his mistake. Broadcasting live at the time, he went on an angry tirade against the Kick creator:

"Bro, Adin leaked my f**king number, bro. I swear to god, on god, he's blocked, on my life... I'm actually done with this f**king n***a, I swear to god... Dumba** n***a, bro... This dumb** bi**h, bro!... My f**king phone is f**ked. Stupid a** piece of sh** just leaked my f**king number, bro... This n***a just leaked my f**king number, in the middle of my f**king stream! God, this n****a better not never f**king call me, bro."

Continuing further, he stated that he would not want to receive a call from Adin and that he was "done with him":

"My phone is f**ked now. I can't even use my phone for sh**! For chat, for nothing! 'Cause this dumbf**k wanna leak my f**king number. I'm f**king done with him. Never see him talking to that n***a again, I swear to god, he just pissed me the f**k off."

Responding to Darren's rant on his stream, Adin Ross initially downplayed the situation and stated it was "not that serious." Further, he pointed out that Darren had leaked his number three times, along with other individuals' sensitive information. As such, the Kick streamer asked him to change his phone number, stating that it would take "a minute":

Adin Ross responded to Speed's rant (Image via AR15thed3mon/X)

Darren was not impressed after reading Adin's response, stating that he was trying to "blow over" leaking his phone number, calling it "weird as f**k":

"He leaked my... no, I'm not talking to this dude. Nah, he tryna... How are you going to blow over leaking my number bro? I'm not as mad right now, but that's weird as f**k. I'm not really that mad right now, I'm pretty sure I will be... Each time, all you gotta do is just adapt to your sh**. Adapt, adapt, adapt. I don't give a f**k. Like, you're weird, bro. Just leaked my number for no reason. Not even saying sorry? The fuck, bro?"

Adin apologizes to Darren (Image via AR15thed3mon/X)

Declaring that he has "calmed down" since the incident, Adin Ross apologized to Darren in a post on X. While explaining that his actions were borne out of frustration, he expressed his love to Darren. Further, Adin stated that he would apologize privately to Darren as well after having apologized publicly on X.