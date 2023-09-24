"IShowLeaks back at it": Fans react after IShowSpeed allegedly leaked a soccer player's number on YouTube livestream

Popular streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is once again going viral on social media after a clip of him leaking the phone number of a soccer player started gaining traction on X. The 18-year-old is known for his sport-related content on YouTube and mistakenly showed the contact information of a professional athlete who had shared his number with him on Instagram.

Considering how popular Darren is, the leak — even though by accident — could have caused a number of individuals who would have dialed the number. The incident, however, saw many making fun of IShowSpeed because this was not the first time he had leaked the phone numbers of others.

In fact, only last year he'd inadvertently revealed Canadian footballer Alphonso Davies's digits. The latest leak has naturally got people mentioning the streamer's past indiscretions, with one X user calling him "IShowLeaks." Here are a couple of posts making fun of him:

Fans making fun of the streamer (Image via X)

IShowSpeed profusely apologized after accidentally leaking the soccer player's number on the stream

IShowSpeed is known for his chaotic and energy-filled streams and his recent rise to fame has afforded this 18-year-old streamer to meet and interact with a number of big soccer players, including Ferdinand who appeared on his stream a few days ago after the Sidemen Charity Match.

That said, it appears that he didn't even realize that he had leaked the number of Stephan Negru, an Oxford United defender. In the recent clip, Darren can be seen asking his chat what they were talking about after he showed the number:

"Leak, chat? What did I leak, bro? No, oh my god. Oh my f*cking, I leaked the f*cking guy.... Are you f*cking serious? Are you f*cking serious?"

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed then started apologizing to the player for leaking his number in front of more than 45K live viewers, saying:

"Yo bro, Negru, if you're here, I am sorry. If you're in the stream right now, on my life, Wallahi bro. I did not mean to leak your sh*t, bro. I know you are probably watching this right now, bro. I did not mean to leak your number, bro. I swear to god."

The streamer also mentioned that he did not mean to see the number and that he was going to call the footballer on Instagram, but it backfired. He said:

"I was about to go on my screen to call you, bro, I was about to go on stream and call you and it like popped up. I swear on my life I did not know it was about to show your message, bro. I was about to call you on IG, bro. I am so sorry."

Expand Tweet

Speaking of leaks, IShowSpeed has not only inadvertently revealed athletes' phone numbers in the past but also of other popular YouTubers, including that of KSI. What's more, others such as Kai Cenat have also tried to leak his number in revenge, making for quite some online banter.