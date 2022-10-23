American YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was seen inadvertently leaking Alphonso Davies' phone number on his live stream yesterday. For those unaware, Davies is a professional footballer for the Canadian National Team and F.C. Bayern Munich. He is also among the few footballers who are frequently active on Twitch.

In a stream uploaded yesterday, IShowSpeed was seen trying to make a call to the F.C. Bayern Munich defender. However, he failed to notice that since it was not a video call, Alphonso's number was visible on the screen.

Upon realizing that he had leaked Davies' contact details, Darren exclaimed:

"Swear to god, I'm sorry"

Alphonso Davies responds to IShowSpeed leaking his number

The Ohio-born streamer is no stranger to making blunders online. The latest addition to his long list of mistakes came yesterday after the 17-year-old unmindfully leaked Alphonso Davies' contact details while trying to call him.

Earlier in the stream, Davies had shared his phone number with the streamer via Instagram. After a while, Darren decided to give him a call. However, while making the call, he failed to notice that his screen was visible to the rest of his viewers.

(Timestamp: 01:03:33)

Upon discovering that he had made an error, an apologetic IShowSpeed responded by saying:

"Oh no. Yo, I'm sorry, no, I'm sorry. No!"

Calling him "Anthony Davies," he continued:

"No, I'm sorry, no I swear to god I'm sorry. I'm sorry, I'm sorry. Oh, god bless America, no I'm sorry. Oh Anthony Davies, I'm sorry bruh."

He then took to iMessage to send a written apology to the footballer.

IndoBayern @IndoBayern



Ada-ada aja emang... Youtuber IShowSpeed secara 'tidak sengaja' membocorkan nomor milik Alphonso Davies.Ada-ada aja emang... Youtuber IShowSpeed secara 'tidak sengaja' membocorkan nomor milik Alphonso Davies.Ada-ada aja emang... 😅 https://t.co/w2ivPIU98G

Later that evening, Alphonso Davies responded to the incident via his Instagram stories. In the story, he said:

"Yeah, yeah, as you guys know, Speed leaked my number. Speed it's okay bro, we live and we learn, you know what I'm saying? I got another one (phone). Don't even trip"

For those wondering, Davies shared his alternate number with the YouTuber after the latter promised not to share it again.

Fans react to the YouTuber leaking Davies' number

As stated earlier, fans are used to Darren making comedic errors live on stream. Seeing that he had inadvertently leaked the phone number of one of the best defenders in the world, fans shared these reactions:

RBF @RalphFarah15 @Mikee088 @Der_Augustus Nah his phone do be dead by now @Mikee088 @Der_Augustus Nah his phone do be dead by now

karl @karlryan2007 @SpeedUpdates1 Speed forgot Davies is a footballer @SpeedUpdates1 Speed forgot Davies is a footballer

⛈ @vesqzxo @my3rd_alt @SpeedUpdates1 mans leaked ksi’s number and now this.. how do they keep trusting this man @my3rd_alt @SpeedUpdates1 mans leaked ksi’s number and now this.. how do they keep trusting this man

This wasn't the only footballer that IShowSpeed called yesterday. He was seen Facetiming former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard after the latter's team won against Liverpool in the Premier League. Fortunately for both parties, no numbers were leaked.

Poll : 0 votes