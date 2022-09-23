6 youngsters who could be featuring in their first senior World Cup competition at Qatar 2022

The World Cup tournament is an opportunity for several national teams to battle for supremacy and the competition has always lived up to its expectations.

In-depth experience and the mentality of the players of any nation are some of the important factors that usually determine who lifts the trophy at the end of the tournament.

The 2022 edition will be hosted by Qatar and several nations from different continents will battle for the trophy.

In the footballing world, one of the biggest dreams of every professional footballer is to feature in the World Cup competition and lift the trophy with his teammates.

This article will take a look at six youngsters who could feature in their first-ever senior edition of the tournament.

#6 Alphonso Davies

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

The 21-year-old is a regular player for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and is one of the most highly-rated left-backs in Europe.

𝙁𝙐𝙏𝙒𝙄𝙕 @FUTWIZ



1. Pedri - 85

2. Jude Bellingham - 84

3. Alphonso Davies - 84



More below Best U21 Players in #FIFA23 1. Pedri - 852. Jude Bellingham - 843. Alphonso Davies - 84More below Best U21 Players in #FIFA23 💫1. Pedri - 852. Jude Bellingham - 843. Alphonso Davies - 84More below⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/6Ps5s4Zoa0

Davies is fast with the ball at his feet and is also a tricky dribbler.

Canada Soccer @CanadaSoccerEN ․ km/h ‍♂️



Alphonso Davies has recorded the fastest sprint speed in the



Just heating up... km/h‍♂️Alphonso Davies has recorded the fastest sprint speed in the @Bundesliga_EN so far this season!Just heating up... #AD19 3️⃣5️⃣․9️⃣7️⃣ km/h 🏃‍♂️💨Alphonso Davies has recorded the fastest sprint speed in the @Bundesliga_EN so far this season! Just heating up... #AD19 ⚡️ https://t.co/yGEY5WYluG

Davies has also indicated that he will donate his upcoming World Cup earnings to charity and he's one of the key players for the Canadian national team in the forthcoming World Cup competition.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Alphonso Davies is donating all of his World Cup earnings to charity Alphonso Davies is donating all of his World Cup earnings to charity ❤️ https://t.co/xML4rmJqr0

#5 Phil Foden

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

The Englishman is a good finisher, and his intuition in attack is outstanding. Foden's performances in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign have been exceptional.

⁹ 8x🏆 @ErlingRoIe 9 games played 5 G/A. Phil Foden is England’s best player 9 games played 5 G/A. Phil Foden is England’s best player https://t.co/DLYYFB538H

Foden is one of the youngsters in the English national team who could feature in their first World Cup competition in 2022, and his consistency is a good indication that he's already cementing his place in Gareth Southgate's team.

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball Here's Paul Merson's England XI for their first 2022 World Cup game... Here's Paul Merson's England XI for their first 2022 World Cup game... 💭🏆 https://t.co/EGp4NFXNxl

#4 Jude Bellingham

England Training Session

The Englishman has been consistent for Borussia Dortmund in recent times, and his performances in the ongoing 2022-23 season have been incredible.

Bellingham was rated the best England midfielder in Europe's top five leagues in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign by WhoScored.com.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



🥇 Jude Bellingham - 7.43

🥈 James Ward-Prowse - 7.02



A rating difference of 0.41 and that's just from first to second! All of a sudden England are looking short in midfield 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England's best rated central midfielders this season:🥇 Jude Bellingham - 7.43🥈 James Ward-Prowse - 7.02A rating difference of 0.41 and that's just from first to second! All of a sudden England are looking short in midfield 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England's best rated central midfielders this season:🥇 Jude Bellingham - 7.43🥈 James Ward-Prowse - 7.02😬 A rating difference of 0.41 and that's just from first to second! All of a sudden England are looking short in midfield 👇

The 19-year-old is in contention to feature in the World Cup for England, and he is one of the youngsters who could feature in their first ever World Cup tournament.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



Do you start Jude Bellingham? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 You're Gareth Southgate. It's the first match of the World Cup.Do you start Jude Bellingham?🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 You're Gareth Southgate. It's the first match of the World Cup.Do you start Jude Bellingham? 💎🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/qeu2mPgj31

#3 Pedri

FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga Santander

The Spaniard is a talented midfielder and his ability to advance with the ball at his feet is commendable.

Pedri has enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2022-23 campaign under Xavi at Barcelona.

Zak @zakarianur_10

106 touches. Completed 92/94 passes. 15/16 accurate long balls. 1 disallowed goal. 5 chances created (2 Big chances). 7 interceptions and dispossessed 0 times Stats from Pedri Vs Elche today:106 touches. Completed 92/94 passes. 15/16 accurate long balls. 1 disallowed goal. 5 chances created (2 Big chances). 7 interceptions and dispossessed 0 timesStats from @aazamk10 Pedri Vs Elche today: 106 touches. Completed 92/94 passes. 15/16 accurate long balls. 1 disallowed goal. 5 chances created (2 Big chances). 7 interceptions and dispossessed 0 times 🎩 Stats from @aazamk10 https://t.co/3ez7ptd6Dk

Pedri is in contention to feature for Spain in the forthcoming World Cup and has expressed his desire and courage for his national team to win the trophy.

Football España @footballespana_ Pedri believes Spain have what it takes to win the World Cup. Pedri believes Spain have what it takes to win the World Cup. https://t.co/cIfsXzqzzz

#2 Jamal Musiala

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

The 19-year-old has been decent for Bayern Munich in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, and his presence in the attack has helped his team.

Musiala has netted six goals and has created three assists in nine games this season.

Bayern & Football @MunichFanpage



🏟 10 games

5 goals

3 assists



Jamal Musiala this season:



🏟 9 games

6 goals

3 assists Leroy Sané this season:🏟 10 games5 goals3 assistsJamal Musiala this season:🏟 9 games6 goals3 assists Leroy Sané this season: 🏟 10 games ⚽️ 5 goals 🎯 3 assists Jamal Musiala this season: 🏟 9 games ⚽️ 6 goals 🎯 3 assists https://t.co/CSvLfYW2uk

Musiala was named the Man of the Match in Bayern Munich's Champions League clash against Barcelona weeks ago.

B/R Football @brfootball



Jamal Musiala Only 19 years old and bossed the midfield.Jamal Musiala Only 19 years old and bossed the midfield.👏 Jamal Musiala 👏 https://t.co/kC6wW3MQxf

Musiala was praised by his national team coach Hansi Flick for his technical ability and is one of the youngsters who is expected to make his debut in the World Cup for Germany.

#1 Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The Brazilian is currently one of the most in-form youngsters in the world, and his performances for Real Madrid in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign have been incredible.

Stats24 @_Stats24 Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. now has 7 goal contributions in his last 6 games across all competitions this season:



vs. RB Leipzig

vs. RCD Mallorca

vs. Celtic

vs. Real Betis

vs. RCD Espanyol

vs. Celta de Vigo Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. now has 7 goal contributions in his last 6 games across all competitions this season:vs. RB Leipzigvs. RCD Mallorcavs. Celticvs. Real Betisvs. RCD Espanyolvs. Celta de Vigo 🇧🇷 Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. now has 7 goal contributions in his last 6 games across all competitions this season: 🅰️ vs. RB Leipzig ⚽ vs. RCD Mallorca⚽ vs. Celtic⚽ vs. Real Betis⚽ vs. RCD Espanyol⚽🅰️ vs. Celta de Vigo https://t.co/mgGKeBBNUt

In the absence of Karim Benzema, Vinicius has sustained Real Madrid's consistency in the attack.

ًَ @ViniXtra_ | Vinicius Junior 22/23 so far:



• 9 games played

• 9 wins

• 0 losses

• 5 goals

• 3 assists

• 25 dribbles completed

• 14 key passes

• 4 big chances created

• 24 fouls won



@ViniJr | Vinicius Junior 22/23 so far:• 9 games played• 9 wins• 0 losses• 5 goals• 3 assists• 25 dribbles completed• 14 key passes• 4 big chances created• 24 fouls won@ViniJr 📊| Vinicius Junior 22/23 so far:• 9 games played• 9 wins• 0 losses• 5 goals• 3 assists• 25 dribbles completed• 14 key passes• 4 big chances created• 24 fouls won @ViniJr 🔥🔝 https://t.co/hFHj9WdNob

This is a good indication that he can help his team when there’s an issue in the attack.

Vinicius remains a key player for Brazil, and he is one of the attackers that might be featuring for the Brazilian national team in the upcoming Qatar showpiece event.

