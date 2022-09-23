6 youngsters who could be featuring in their first senior World Cup competition at Qatar 2022

The World Cup tournament is an opportunity for several national teams to battle for supremacy and the competition has always lived up to its expectations.
In-depth experience and the mentality of the players of any nation are some of the important factors that usually determine who lifts the trophy at the end of the tournament.
The 2022 edition will be hosted by Qatar and several nations from different continents will battle for the trophy.
In the footballing world, one of the biggest dreams of every professional footballer is to feature in the World Cup competition and lift the trophy with his teammates.
This article will take a look at six youngsters who could feature in their first-ever senior edition of the tournament.
#6 Alphonso Davies
The 21-year-old is a regular player for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and is one of the most highly-rated left-backs in Europe.
Davies is fast with the ball at his feet and is also a tricky dribbler.
Davies has also indicated that he will donate his upcoming World Cup earnings to charity and he's one of the key players for the Canadian national team in the forthcoming World Cup competition.
#5 Phil Foden
The Englishman is a good finisher, and his intuition in attack is outstanding. Foden's performances in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign have been exceptional.
Foden is one of the youngsters in the English national team who could feature in their first World Cup competition in 2022, and his consistency is a good indication that he's already cementing his place in Gareth Southgate's team.
#4 Jude Bellingham
The Englishman has been consistent for Borussia Dortmund in recent times, and his performances in the ongoing 2022-23 season have been incredible.
Bellingham was rated the best England midfielder in Europe's top five leagues in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign by WhoScored.com.
The 19-year-old is in contention to feature in the World Cup for England, and he is one of the youngsters who could feature in their first ever World Cup tournament.
#3 Pedri
The Spaniard is a talented midfielder and his ability to advance with the ball at his feet is commendable.
Pedri has enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2022-23 campaign under Xavi at Barcelona.
Pedri is in contention to feature for Spain in the forthcoming World Cup and has expressed his desire and courage for his national team to win the trophy.
#2 Jamal Musiala
The 19-year-old has been decent for Bayern Munich in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, and his presence in the attack has helped his team.
Musiala has netted six goals and has created three assists in nine games this season.
Musiala was named the Man of the Match in Bayern Munich's Champions League clash against Barcelona weeks ago.
Musiala was praised by his national team coach Hansi Flick for his technical ability and is one of the youngsters who is expected to make his debut in the World Cup for Germany.
#1 Vinicius Junior
The Brazilian is currently one of the most in-form youngsters in the world, and his performances for Real Madrid in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign have been incredible.
In the absence of Karim Benzema, Vinicius has sustained Real Madrid's consistency in the attack.
This is a good indication that he can help his team when there’s an issue in the attack.
Vinicius remains a key player for Brazil, and he is one of the attackers that might be featuring for the Brazilian national team in the upcoming Qatar showpiece event.