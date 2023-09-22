“He got kicked out the club!” - IShowSpeed reacts as Portuguese club apologizes for former player’s racist messages

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was taken aback when he received a prompt response from Portuguese football club Leões de Porto Salvo after he expressed his concerns on Instagram about one of their players. The player in question, later revealed to be a former member of the under-15 team, had sent offensive and racist remarks to the YouTuber just a day before.

The chat log was streamed live on September 20, after which Darren checked out the boy's profile which linked to the football club. He then decided to contact the club, sharing evidence of the racist messages the individual had sent:

Streamer reaches out to football club about racist player (Image via YouTube)

On September 21, the streamer received an unexpected response from the official Instagram account of the club. They issued an apology on behalf of the boy and informed the streamer that they had contacted the boy's parents. Reacting to the long message, the streamer said:

"Oh my god! No!...He got kicked out the club!"

"We spoke with his parents" - Portuguese club reaches out following racist incident involving IShowSpeed

The Portuguese sports club Leões de Porto Salvo swiftly acknowledged IShowSpeed's complaints made a day earlier about one of their team members. However, it was later revealed that the individual had not been part of the club for a year. In response, the club extended their apologies.

As per the message, it read:

"Firstly, we extend our sincere apologies, even if the athlete in question is no longer a part of our club."

(Timestamp: 00:49:39)

They added:

"Even though he no longer plays for us, we spoke to his parents. Given that he's still maturing, it's crucial to instil the right values in him. The young man has expressed his remorse, having acted without fully grasping the wright of his actions."

Despite receiving racist and problematic remarks, IShowSpeed felt a sense of guilt and concern for getting the boy in trouble. He messaged back, inquiring if he could contact the boy's parents to help resolve the situation:

Darren responds to the club's messages (Image via YouTube)

Speaking about IShowSpeed and his interactions with teenagers, during a recent stream, the content creator pretended to be a young fan's father and insulted the fan's school teacher while speaking to her via a FaceTime call. The fan was worried he would get suspended following the incident.