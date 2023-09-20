"Speed is out of control": Fans react after clip of IShowSpeed almost getting a fan suspended from school goes viral

A clip from YouTuber IShowSpeed's September 19 stream is going viral on social media. A prank, which almost got one of his viewers suspended from school, has caught the attention of many people with several criticizing this streamer for getting a fan into trouble. In the clip, Darren can be seen calling a viewer who was in school and pretending to be his father.

The initial aim of this prank was to help the viewer get out of school. However, when the teacher revealed that she was a substitute, IShowSpeed started cursing and insulting her which led to quite a tense situation. The fan even talked about a potential suspension.

Viewers were clearly not happy with how things had gone down in the clip. One X user even called the YouTuber out, saying:

"Speed is out of control."

Others thought that it was crazy for a content creator to pull such a prank and get their own fan into trouble. Here are a couple of general reactions:

Reactions to the clip (Image via X)

Prank goes wrong: IShowSpeed curses fan's teacher on stream, may have resulted in the viewer getting suspended

IShowSpeed is known for his chaotic streams where pranks people. This time, it started off harmlessly when he explained to his viewers what he was going to do. After dialing the phone number of a fan, hesaid:

"I am going to be like, call your teacher and be like, 'Yo, he has to leave.' Hey bro, let me talk to your teacher and be like, 'Yo, you gotta leave.' Alright?"

After this, the fan can be seen walking up to his teacher and telling her that someone wanted to talk to her. At this point, IShowSpeed started talking to the teacher, pretended to be the father, and asked if his "son" was doing okay in class:

Expand Tweet

When the teacher explained that she did not know because she was a substitute, the streamer started cursing and said:

"Oh, you're subbing? Okay, well listen here b*th! Don't ever talk to my son like that ever again."

Obviously, this did not sit well with the teacher who started to go off on both the fan who had brought the phone to her and IShowSpeed who, at this point, was trying to alleviate the damage he'd done. He even tried to give some money to the viewer who mentioned that he might be getting suspended.