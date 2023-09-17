"That's wild": Fans react as IShowSpeed pranks brother by making lewd noises on stream

A clip featuring YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is doing the rounds on social media, where he can be seen pranking his brother by calling him up and making lewd noises on stream. The YouTuber is known for his chaotic and energy-filled broadcasts, including a number of pranks and doing questionable things on camera, such as lighting a firecracker inside his room.

The streamer has also endured his fair share of controversies, with one of the more recent ones erupting when he accidentally flashed his privates. Suffice to say, Darren is known to go viral for his on-stream antics, and his recent prank on his younger brother has also caught the eyes of social media.

Fans were clearly amused with the prank

"That's wild..."



Watch: IShowSpeed pranks his brother on stream by making weird noises on camera

As the winner of The Variety Streamer of the Year award at this year's Streamy Awards, IShowSpeed is known for mixing up his streams. While his content predominantly features football, with the 18-year-old traveling the world to watch matches and livestream from stadiums, his Just Chatting broadcasts are equally popular, where most of his viral moments originate.

With the memory of the recent #IShowM*at controversy fresh in most of the fans' minds, the YouTuber had been candid about how difficult it was to discuss the accident with his family members. However, it appears that his relationship with his siblings is as good as ever, as he took an opportunity to prank his brother on the stream.

Here is what IShowSpeed had to say before he called his brother up:

"Hold on wait, I feel like pranking my brother."

The streamer then went on to make a bunch of lewd sounds, and his brother went with the joke and enthusiastically egged him on. The incident happened live on his YouTube channel with over 30K current viewers, and a clip of the moment has gone viral on social media. Here are a couple of reactions.



Despite initial scare about not participating, IShowSpeed was one of the star celebrities to take to the pitch at this year's Sidemen Charity Match. However, he unfortunately failed to make a mark aside from one assist. The YouTube streamer was so disappointed he even thought about retiring from football.