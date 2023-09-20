"It's a weekly thing” - Fans react as IShowSpeed abruptly ends his livestream after showing explicit content in GTA 5

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again stepped on a banana peel by accidentally flashing explicit content during his livestream. This wasn't his first brush with trouble, as such incidents have already led to temporary suspensions.

In this instance, while playing GTA V, a game deemed PG-13, he inadvertently revealed a character's bare breasts while visiting a virtual strip club.

Fans are well-acquainted with the streamer's recurring blunders, as one user remarked:

"At this point it's a weekly thing"

"I don't want her" - IShowSpeed realizes he's flirting with a trans woman

IShowSpeed is certainly known for his comedic content, and yesterday's stream (September 19) was no exception. While immersed in GTA V, a game renowned for its abundance of explicit material, the streamer decided to take a detour by entering a virtual strip club within the game.

During an interaction with an NPC, with the intention of engaging in intimacy with the character, IShowSpeed began following them. However, he soon clocked that the NPC's voice was unusually deep, leading him to the realization that the character was transgender. In response, he exclaimed:

"Yo, what's up with her voice? Chat, why is she saying it like that? Wait. Hold up, wait. Oh hell nah, I don't want her, I don't want her. No! No! No! No!"

However, in the very next moment, the two characters entered a booth, and to the streamer's surprise, the screen suddenly displayed the bare breasts of the NPC character. This prompted the streamer to hastily end the stream.

While the stream remains on his channel, the streamer has edited out the segment that displayed explicit content. It appears unlikely that he will face any reprimands for this incident.

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by one of his verified fan pages, generating a handful of comments. Here are some of them:

In July 2022, IShowSpeed had a comparable encounter with explicit content while engaging in virtual intimacy within an explicit modded version of Minecraft. YouTube swiftly responded by issuing a temporary ban, suspending his channel for approximately a week as a consequence.