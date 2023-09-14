What is "Glizzy Overdrive?" Twitch star Ninja gets banned on TikTok after performing trend on livestream

Twitch sensation and renowned Fortnite player Tyler Blevins, widely known as "Ninja," found one of his livestreams unexpectedly 'banned' from TikTok following a recent video. In it, he depicted himself performing a viral TikTok challenge known as "Glizzy Overdrive." The streamer took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to confirm this story. Ninja wrote:

"TikTok banned my live for doing this."

For those unaware of "Glizzy Overdrive," it is the latest NPC trend on TikTok, where users act robotically when they receive donations during live streams. As an example, streamers might mimic barking, resembling a dog, in response to receiving a donation.

"Glizzy Overdrive" is the latest TikTok NPC trend where users engage in a similar robotic manner, except they enact a suggestive action (typically that of giving a f*llatio). The trend usually triggers when a user gets a lot of hotdogs (a token donation within the platform).

This trend was started by a streamer named jason.reborn on July 2023.

How long will Ninja be banned on TikTok? Streamer reveals violating community guidelines

Ninja's recent attempt at mimicking "Glizzy Overdrive" resulted in his temporary suspension during his latest live stream on the platform. As of now, a clip from the livestream is posted on his channel and has amassed over 1.6 million views. Unfortunately, the complete live stream itself is currently unavailable.

Streamer's TikTok clip clocks over 1.6 million views on the platform (Image via TikTok)

The streamer also addressed the situation during his Twitch stream, acknowledging that he comprehends how the suggestive gesture might be seen as a violation of the platform's community guidelines. However, he expressed his view that a short 30-second clip should not justify a ban. He said:

"I violated community guidelines, dude. Let me get this straight. A guy can dress up as a hot dog and literally suck grizzlies for like four hours straight, but I impersonate him one time and I'm banned in the first 30 seconds?"

Typically, TikTok live bans have a duration ranging from 24 to 48 hours, determined by the severity of the violation. The exact duration of Ninja's suspension remains uncertain at this time.

However, in some cases, bans have been extended for up to 180 days. In the meantime, the streamer has resumed his live broadcasts on Twitch, YouTube and occasionally on Kick (indicating that these platforms have not reprimanded him).

This week, the streamer has made headlines for more than one reason. In addition to the suspension, he launched his very own podcast titled "AFK WITH NINJA." The inaugural episode has already been released, featuring a conversation between him and fellow Fortnite player and YouTuber Ali "SypherPK."