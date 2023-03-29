“I know they tryna ban it”: How to fix TikTok’s ‘no internet connection’ error revealed as glitch sparks memefest online 

Social media users are now complaining about how TikTok is constantly showing an error message that says “no internet connection.”
With millions of active users on the short video sharing application, the glitch is stopping people from viewing videos and engaging with them.
At the same time, due to the ongoing tension between the US and China, many have been speculating that it might be the government that is eventually trying to “ban” TikTok, as it is a Chinese app.
Owing to this, the glitch has sparked a memefest on social media, as several have taken to various platforms to post their reactions:
All of the conjectures come after several lawmakers have been pushing the government to ban the application, as they fear that China might be using the app to spy on Americans.
TikTok's technical issue causes a stir among social media users: Reactions explored
After the technical hiccup on the app, which displayed an error message reading "internet not available" to users worldwide, social media enthusiasts took to various platforms to express their reactions. While many stated how they are simply irritated by the glitch, others also speculated that the government might be behind all this.
Here is how social media users reacted to the “no internet connection” glitch on the short video sharing application:
Resolving the 'no internet connection' glitch on TikTok: Steps revealed
As social media users hop on to various other platforms to complain about how the short video sharing app is not working for them, there are a few ways to get rid of the glitch. If you've encountered the error message about internet connectivity on the social media app, don't fret, as there are several methods you can attempt to fix the issue.
Firstly, check if other apps on your device are also experiencing internet connectivity problems. If so, the issue may be with your device's connection or your internet source, and you will need to fix this before the app can be accessed again.
Alternatively, try deleting and reinstalling the app, as this can sometimes resolve unexplainable issues. It's also advisable to make sure both your device and the app are updated to the latest versions, as this can address bug issues.
In case the error persists, you can always reach out to TikTok support through their Help Center or their Twitter account for further assistance.
At the same time, it is not clear as of now if the US government is really considering banning the application for security concerns, and nothing can be said for sure until there is an official notice or announcement about the same.