“I know they tryna ban it”: How to fix TikTok’s ‘no internet connection’ error revealed as glitch sparks memefest online 

Social media users are now complaining about how TikTok is constantly showing an error message that says “no internet connection.”

With millions of active users on the short video sharing application, the glitch is stopping people from viewing videos and engaging with them.

At the same time, due to the ongoing tension between the US and China, many have been speculating that it might be the government that is eventually trying to “ban” TikTok, as it is a Chinese app.

Owing to this, the glitch has sparked a memefest on social media, as several have taken to various platforms to post their reactions:

Nazhier💋 @NazhierSmith Me to the us government cause my TikTok down and I know they tryna ban it Me to the us government cause my TikTok down and I know they tryna ban it 😭 https://t.co/opuJ0FCwZ7

All of the conjectures come after several lawmakers have been pushing the government to ban the application, as they fear that China might be using the app to spy on Americans.

TikTok's technical issue causes a stir among social media users: Reactions explored

After the technical hiccup on the app, which displayed an error message reading "internet not available" to users worldwide, social media enthusiasts took to various platforms to express their reactions. While many stated how they are simply irritated by the glitch, others also speculated that the government might be behind all this.

Here is how social media users reacted to the “no internet connection” glitch on the short video sharing application:

℮ @3DD1SON everyone coming on twitter to make sure tiktok is down and their account didn’t get banned everyone coming on twitter to make sure tiktok is down and their account didn’t get banned https://t.co/PIo51t8JKS

Kylan @KYLANFOST TikTok down? Welcome back y’all TikTok down? Welcome back y’all https://t.co/Ps0rhlmKEx

⭐️ @kyguccii i like how we all come to twitter to see if tiktok down or our wifi trippin i like how we all come to twitter to see if tiktok down or our wifi trippin 😭

Katherine @Perezgirl_98 Really hoping that TikTok is down and that nothing’s happened to it 🙃🙃 Really hoping that TikTok is down and that nothing’s happened to it 🙃🙃 https://t.co/1J2NjDlaVM

musicalbops @musicalbops I can’t view anyone’s profile on TikTok, not even my own. Is it going down?? I can’t view anyone’s profile on TikTok, not even my own. Is it going down??😭 https://t.co/GX16dZS0WF

kai777🫀 @mspartyyy tiktok down… i hope this not what it feels like when they ban it for good tiktok down… i hope this not what it feels like when they ban it for good https://t.co/HT4q4KuOpe

𝑆ℎ𝑎𝑢𝑛𝑎 🥀💰 @luhhbreezyy

#tiktokdown me coming to twitter to see if anyone else tiktok is down: me coming to twitter to see if anyone else tiktok is down: #tiktokdown https://t.co/rOVHZaoxmQ

anayeli @xctwod #tiktokdown they done got the clock app they done got the clock app 😭😭😭😭 #tiktokdown https://t.co/YueoB1zYeA

Des Beezy 🐐💙 @DesBeezy Me floating thru these Twitter streets seeing if TikTok down for everybody else too Me floating thru these Twitter streets seeing if TikTok down for everybody else too https://t.co/vlfnsQgyKw

Wali @narutoi_ No your wifi is fine and yes Tiktok is down #tiktokdown No your wifi is fine and yes Tiktok is down #tiktokdown https://t.co/2K6ZvPxpJf

Resolving the 'no internet connection' glitch on TikTok: Steps revealed

As social media users hop on to various other platforms to complain about how the short video sharing app is not working for them, there are a few ways to get rid of the glitch. If you've encountered the error message about internet connectivity on the social media app, don't fret, as there are several methods you can attempt to fix the issue.

Firstly, check if other apps on your device are also experiencing internet connectivity problems. If so, the issue may be with your device's connection or your internet source, and you will need to fix this before the app can be accessed again.

☆ @c8mera is tiktok down for anybody else? is tiktok down for anybody else? https://t.co/jAjGGgU9Y7

Alternatively, try deleting and reinstalling the app, as this can sometimes resolve unexplainable issues. It's also advisable to make sure both your device and the app are updated to the latest versions, as this can address bug issues.

In case the error persists, you can always reach out to TikTok support through their Help Center or their Twitter account for further assistance.

At the same time, it is not clear as of now if the US government is really considering banning the application for security concerns, and nothing can be said for sure until there is an official notice or announcement about the same.

