“That’s Jurassic park”: Dinosaurs found in China conspiracy theory sparks hilarious reactions online

A woman on TikTok has claimed that China has a land of dinosaurs that has been hidden from the rest of the world. With many controversies floating on social media, the alleged claims about dinosaurs being found in China have now created a rage on the platform.

In the viral video, the woman, Raven Holiday, claims that the world is in for a “rude awakening.” Holiday claimed that she was at the nail salon when she heard “Chinese news” on the TV. Since she was interested in the news, the woman opened the language translator on her phone to find out what the news was about.

In her video, she revealed that after turning her translator on to the Chinese language, she heard:

"The Chinese have discovered unchartered land - untouched."

Raven Holiday added:

"They have found dinosaur-like creatures over 13-feet tall. China found uncharted land that has been untouched with dinosaur bones and other species."

She also claimed that the information was not available anywhere on the internet, and that nobody was talking about it. The video has received close to 700,000 views as of writing.

However, some people have also posted hilarious comments on the video an even compared it to Jurassic park.

TikToker Raven Holiday assured netizens that news about dinosaurs in China was confirmed by a nail tech too

As the Holiday revealed how the news shocked her, she admitted that the news was confirmed by a nail tech who was at the nail salon with her. In her video, the the TikToker added that according to the news, a group of over 15 scientists have found dinosaur-like creatures.

She even went on to say:

"They are saying that the number could be in the thousands to millions of these animals."

Rae △⃒⃘ @ItsRavenBro_ China has found uncharted land and dinosaurs? The Philippines have mythical creatures causing unrest? Cattle in straight lines? Murders of crows? 4 trains detailing and a semi with hazardous materials? Russian ships and Chinese spy balloons? I NEED A BIGGER BINGO CARD. China has found uncharted land and dinosaurs? The Philippines have mythical creatures causing unrest? Cattle in straight lines? Murders of crows? 4 trains detailing and a semi with hazardous materials? Russian ships and Chinese spy balloons? I NEED A BIGGER BINGO CARD.

Since the video was uploaded to the short video-sharing platform, people have been responding to it with some hilarious reactions. Some users made jokes about the woman finding out about dinosaurs at a nail salon.

At the same time, similar news had been spreading on Twitter too where people were sharing the news of China finding uncharted land.

The Truth @TheTruth4yal China has found uncharted land in 2022 just not be publicized(said to be dinosaurs) China has found uncharted land in 2022 just not be publicized(said to be dinosaurs) https://t.co/Kl9ft70eo8

SoRandom_Nece 🤪 @Sorandom_nece China has said that they found uncharted land with Dinosaurs. Uncharted... How much do you wanna bet it has been explored before and I think we know who's people been there. Rascim only exist cause they look to disprove what God is showing them China has said that they found uncharted land with Dinosaurs. Uncharted... How much do you wanna bet it has been explored before and I think we know who's people been there. Rascim only exist cause they look to disprove what God is showing them https://t.co/gsIbyx9amF

big Sid🦥 @keitoomyheart ufos being shot down .. acid rain from exploding trains … China discovering land with Dinosaur like creatures……….aye listen wtf ufos being shot down .. acid rain from exploding trains … China discovering land with Dinosaur like creatures……….aye listen wtf 😩😩

✨💗 @ashleyyybankzz they said it’s millions … 2023 ain’t playing huh? Lord they ready down here. So y’all gone ignore the dinosaur like creatures china found recently?they said it’s millions … 2023 ain’t playing huh? Lord they ready down here. So y’all gone ignore the dinosaur like creatures china found recently?😭 they said it’s millions … 2023 ain’t playing huh? Lord they ready down here.

It is worth mentioning that there are some people on the short video-sharing platform who are convinced by Raven's claims. However, there are others who aren't so sure of it.

The news shared by Holiday, who has a TikTok following of 11.5K followers, hasn't been confirmed by any verified or reputed publication or authorities. Thus, it is likely that it was just a claim made by the TikToker.

