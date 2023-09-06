AFK With Ninja podcast: Where to watch, streaming link, celebrity guests, and more revealed

Twitch's most followed streamer and Fortnite legend, Tyler "Ninja," has announced his latest online venture - his own podcast titled "AFK w/ Ninja." This new endeavor appears to signal a shift in his career path, as he alludes to the idea of gradually diversifying his online content beyond gaming, hinting at a potential transition towards "retirement." He wrote:

"Adding another gem to my retirement Infinity Gauntlet. Just moved to Florida, started golfing, and now I’m starting a BRAND NEW Podcast called “AFK WITH NINJA” releasing 2x a week."

The streamer has also provided information about the podcast's release schedule, mentioning that it will air twice a week. In a tweet, he shared links to the podcast on platforms like Apple Podcasts, SiriusXM app, and Spotify. It's worth noting that, as of now, there is no official YouTube channel associated with the podcast.

When can fans watch Ninja's first-ever podcast?

"AFK w/ Ninja" is scheduled to debut on September 12 and can be accessed on all major platforms. Fans can look forward to fresh episodes of the podcast every Tuesday and Thursday, accessible on platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SiriusXM app, and various other major podcast platforms.

During a 30-second introductory audio clip to his podcast, Tyler said:

"Back in action like the good old days, and guess what? I never really left. I am thrilled to announce something exciting, something mouthwatering, something that's about to be your audio addiction. Brace yourself because my podcast "AFK with Ninja" is hitting your eardrums this September, with two thrilling episodes every week."

He added:

"Making my mark in the podcast world, ladies and gentlemen, from conversations with your favourite celebrities to a weekly round-up of what's buzzing around the internet. Mark your calendars, coming September 12."

Who will feature in the podcast?

The opening episode(s) will showcase a diverse lineup of guests, including notable figures like Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and popular DJ Steve Aoki, among others. The second weekly episode is planned to center around news and contemporary topics.

Other prominent individuals like quarterback Jared Goff and Fortnite streamer Chica Live (Maria Lopez) have also been mentioned in various reports (Variety.com). In fact, Tyler himself revealed that there will be streamers or creators joining him as guests in the future:

Tyler confirms that streamers are going to be a part of his podcast (Image via Twitter)

Tyler currently holds the title of the most subscribed Twitch streamer, boasting an impressive following of over 18.6 million fans on the platform. For those unaware, he presently broadcasts across a variety of platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, and Kick, and has even streamed on Facebook in the past.