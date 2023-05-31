George Janko speaks up about Logan Paul's ImPaulsive Podcast, calls it a "toxic environment"

Earlier today (May 31), George Janko (YouTuber and former Viner) used his Twitter account to share a cryptic message regarding his former colleagues in the ImPaulsive Podcast. Janko mentioned his departure from the podcast but expressed his inability to discuss the specifics of the situation. Furthermore, he referred to Logan Paul and his associates as having a "toxic" influence.
For those unaware, George had been a co-host of the ImPaulsive Podcast since its inception. However, he recently departed from the show and ventured into his own podcasting endeavor. Speaking about his former colleagues, he said:
"I’ve already moved on from that toxic environment."
Did Logan Paul diss George Janko's podcast? Video clip explored
In George's tweet, he also alludes to receiving a clip of a recent ImPaulsive Podcast episode from his fans. Although he doesn't explicitly mention the specific clip, it is almost evident through fans' comments which one he refers to.
The mentioned clip is from the latest episode (number 380) of the ImPaulsive Podcast, uploaded earlier today. In the clip, Logan Paul is heard mentioning that without an audience, their show would be comparable to another podcast, with the specific name being censored in the audio.
While it cannot be confirmed with absolute certainty, based on the information provided and the context surrounding the clip, it strongly suggests that Logan was referring to George Janko's podcast. The clip in question is this one:
George's tweet has not received any response from Logan Paul or Mike Majlak, the co-hosts of the ImPaulsive Podcast.
Here's what the fans said
George's tweet confused many fans as he didn't explicitly mention the clip in question. Nevertheless, many expressed their thoughts and wished him well in the comments section. Here are some of the top reactions:
The feud between George Janko and Logan Paul was highly publicized and intense. In December 2022, Logan made insensitive remarks regarding George's faith and commitment to Christianity. While Logan later issued an apology, it seems that several months later, George made the decision to depart from their company.