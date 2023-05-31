George Janko speaks up about Logan Paul's ImPaulsive Podcast, calls it a "toxic environment"

Earlier today (May 31), George Janko (YouTuber and former Viner) used his Twitter account to share a cryptic message regarding his former colleagues in the ImPaulsive Podcast. Janko mentioned his departure from the podcast but expressed his inability to discuss the specifics of the situation. Furthermore, he referred to Logan Paul and his associates as having a "toxic" influence.

For those unaware, George had been a co-host of the ImPaulsive Podcast since its inception. However, he recently departed from the show and ventured into his own podcasting endeavor. Speaking about his former colleagues, he said:

George calls out his former Podcast (Image via Twitter)

"I’ve already moved on from that toxic environment."

Did Logan Paul diss George Janko's podcast? Video clip explored

In George's tweet, he also alludes to receiving a clip of a recent ImPaulsive Podcast episode from his fans. Although he doesn't explicitly mention the specific clip, it is almost evident through fans' comments which one he refers to.

The mentioned clip is from the latest episode (number 380) of the ImPaulsive Podcast, uploaded earlier today. In the clip, Logan Paul is heard mentioning that without an audience, their show would be comparable to another podcast, with the specific name being censored in the audio.

While it cannot be confirmed with absolute certainty, based on the information provided and the context surrounding the clip, it strongly suggests that Logan was referring to George Janko's podcast. The clip in question is this one:

George's tweet has not received any response from Logan Paul or Mike Majlak, the co-hosts of the ImPaulsive Podcast.

Here's what the fans said

George's tweet confused many fans as he didn't explicitly mention the clip in question. Nevertheless, many expressed their thoughts and wished him well in the comments section. Here are some of the top reactions:

Fresh @EhTruth @GeorgeJanko damn they got him with an NDA @GeorgeJanko damn they got him with an NDA

Saman @samanravan @GeorgeJanko Don't worry bro, none of us really take Logan Paul seriously. The only real sick thing he ever did was be the villain in karate kid. @GeorgeJanko Don't worry bro, none of us really take Logan Paul seriously. The only real sick thing he ever did was be the villain in karate kid.

John Hatt @JCHatt3Dev @GeorgeJanko You're much better off. God clearly has different plans for you. I know we don't see everything behind the scenes, but as someone with a history in behavioral management, you can see what's what. @GeorgeJanko You're much better off. God clearly has different plans for you. I know we don't see everything behind the scenes, but as someone with a history in behavioral management, you can see what's what.

Tom Harrison @tomwharrison @GeorgeJanko It’s not you bro, it’s them. Same thing happened to Spencer and Mac. Logan has picked his sidekick (Mike). And anyone sitting opposite desk is by default Logan’s punching bag. It’s all up from here bro, you’ve got the audience now too. @GeorgeJanko It’s not you bro, it’s them. Same thing happened to Spencer and Mac. Logan has picked his sidekick (Mike). And anyone sitting opposite desk is by default Logan’s punching bag. It’s all up from here bro, you’ve got the audience now too.

Omni @0mnitrope @GeorgeJanko You're the main reason I watched impulsive, and stopped a few months ago because it just seemed like bullying tbh @GeorgeJanko You're the main reason I watched impulsive, and stopped a few months ago because it just seemed like bullying tbh

The feud between George Janko and Logan Paul was highly publicized and intense. In December 2022, Logan made insensitive remarks regarding George's faith and commitment to Christianity. While Logan later issued an apology, it seems that several months later, George made the decision to depart from their company.

