American actor Matthew McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, recently detailed her mother-in-law's behavior during the initial days of her relationship with the star. While appearing on August 22's episode of Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast, the 41-year-old personality revealed how McConaughey's mother treated her before they tied the knot.

“She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me. She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriend’s names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting me down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff."

The situation came to a breaking point after Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey's mother, whom they call Ma Mac, went on a trip for a fashion show. Alves said that the whole way, her then-future mother-in-law was "putting all these things in my head.”

"About day three I was taking her to her room, and she got into this whole other thing that’s not my place to share. And she starts crying, and I’m like ‘Oh, my gosh, Ma Mac,’ feeling so sorry [for her]. And as I put her to bed, I look at her, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh. She’s full of s**t.’”

Camila Alves revealed that her confrontation with Ma Mac triggered the “spicy Brazilian, Latin side” of hers and she confronted her.

“I went back at her, and we had it back and forth, back and forth. And then at the end she just looked at me like, ‘Okay, now you’re in.’ All she wanted was for me to fight back. And then from that day on ― that night on ― we have the most amazing relationship."

Alves added that she and her mother-in-law have so much respect for one another, and the tricky parts "always end with a good laugh and a joke.”

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's relationship timeline explored

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves first crossed each other's paths in 2006 at the Los Angeles nightclub, Hyde. Speaking about his first time seeing Camilla Alves, the Dallas Buyers Club actor told People Magazine:

"She showed up, and she moved right to left in front of my eyes across that club. It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, 'Who is that?' I said, 'What is that?' And then introduced myself. Since that evening, I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman."

The duo had their first official date three nights later. A year later, in October 2007, the pair confirmed their romance by appearing on the cover picture of People Magazine. Reportedly, Camila Alves has been on Matthew McConaughey's side all along, whether it is on vacations or during movie shoots.

During the January premiere of 2008's Fool's Gold, Matthew and Camila graced the red carpet and revealed that they were expecting their first child together. In July of that year, they welcomed their first child, a boy named Levi Alves McConaughey.

In June 2009, Matthew McConaughey took to his official website to share that the duo were expecting their second child together. He wrote:

"Camila and I are expecting our second child, bringing more life into the world, making more to live for. The future looks bright as the family grows and we thank you for all the well wishes you send our way. Viva la evolucion, naturally, and in the mean times and all time, just keep livin, Matthew and Camila."

In January 2010, the couple welcomed their daughter, Vida Alves McConaughey. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves decided to officiate things and got married in June 2012 at their home in Austin, Texas.

A month later, they announced their third pregnancy and welcomed their second son, Livingston Alves McConaughey. Since then, the duo have supported each other's endeavors, even opening the Just Keep Livin' Foundation together.