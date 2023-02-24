"Too funny": German footballing legend Schweinsteiger reacts to YouTube sensation IShowSpeed's attempt at pronouncing his name

Former German footballing legend Bastian Schweinsteiger has caught the eyes of Twitteratis after he reacted to a clip of YouTuber IShowSpeed trying to say his name. The streamer already had a reputation for mispronouncing footballers' names during his FIFA gameplay, and fans immediately pounced on the tweet as it gained traction on social media.

The 18-year-old from Ohio has had a meteoric rise to fame over the last year, attracting tens of thousands of regular viewers to his streams. The clip shows him repeatedly trying to say the German's name and failing. IShowSpeed's inability to pronounce his name was taken quite well by Schweinsteiger, who found it hilarious.

In his caption to the clip, the former footballer also noted how his English-speaking fans from Manchester and Chicago (where he played in the domestic leagues) probably had a similar experience while cheering for him:

"That's too funny 😂 But I know supporters of @ManUtd & @ChicagoFire had their fair share of problems with it as well."

"Didn't see that coming": Fans get a pleasant surprise as Bastian Schweinsteiger tweets about IShowSpeed

Darren Watkins Jr., aka IShowSpeed, has been making waves in the streaming community, having taken the world by storm with his meteoric rise to fame. The 18-year-old's success has much to do with the highly energetic streams that have made him so popular.

His obsessions with Ronaldo and interest in football despite being from the other side of the pond and recent World Cup livestreams have made him extremely popular worldwide.

While a variety streamer who frequently does IRL streams such as vlogging, Darren's main content almost always revolves around football. Whether playing FIFA from his home, or traveling to Saudi Arabia to see Cristiano Ronaldo play, he has become quite popular among footballing circles.

Among his various talents, such as rapping and making music videos, a recurring type of clip pertaining to IShowSpeed that has always been popular online is his cavalier attitude towards pronouncing foreign names while opening FIFA packs. Compilations such as the one above litter the internet, where his hilarious attempts at saying footballers' names have entertained fans for quite some time.

Suffice it to say that Schweinsteiger's clip got quite a lot of traction on Twitter. Here are a few reactions to the tweet from fans.

Few noted how the streamer had confused Schweinsteiger with the Austrian bodybuilder and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Darren Latimer @darrenlatimer @BSchweinsteiger @ManUtd @ChicagoFire I didn't have long enough shoulders to have your name on the back of my shirt 😭😂

Schweinsteiger is not even the first Manchester United star he's caught the eyes of, having had a conversation with the iconic Rio Ferdinand over the phone. He's also had the opportunity to talk to other footballers, including Lingard.

