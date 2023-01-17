“THE TWO GOAT FINALLY MEETING” - Fans react as IShowSpeed reportedly going to Saudi Arabia to see Ronaldo play

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed's" fans may be met with a rather pleasant surprise as the creator is reportedly on his way to Saudi Arabia. For those unaware, Cristiano Ronaldo presently plays for Al-Nassr FC, the current league leader of the Saudi Pro League.

Darren has tried to meet his idol in person, albeit unsuccessfully, on four occasions during match days - twice during the latter's stay in Manchester and once during the recently concluded Qatar World Cup 2022. With his 18th birthday coming up on January 21, IShowSpeed might receive the gift he has been seeking for months.

Reacting to the possibility of the duo finally meeting each other, one fan remarked:

"THE TWO GOAT FINALLY MEETING”

IShowSpeed to get fifth time lucky in attempt to meet Ronaldo?

As mentioned earlier, this will not be IShowSpeed's first attempt at meeting the Portuguese icon. His first try came during an EFL Cup tie between Manchester United and Aston Villa (November 11). Ronaldo, who was still with the Reds at the time, did not feature in the squad due to illness.

A couple of days later, IShowSpeed traveled to Craven Cottage, hoping to meet Ronaldo in the match between United and Fulham FC (November 13). His third and fourth attempts remain the closest he has come to his favorite footballer.

During the Quarter World Cup 2022, the streamer was seen attending two of Portugal's knockout fixtures. Unfortunately, the European giants could not progress beyond the quarter-finals after losing 1-0 to Morocco.

IShowSpeed's plans to visit Saudi Arabia might be fruitful this time. It is also possible that the duo may meet in person. Considering that the streamer is acquainted with Cristiano's son and has already revealed that he interacted with Al-Nassr FC through social media, the much-awaited meet-up could finally occur.

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1 AND HES ON HIS WAY TO SAUDI ARABIA TOMORROW he’s not done The GOAT is backAND HES ON HIS WAY TO SAUDI ARABIA TOMORROW he’s not done The GOAT is back ‼️ AND HES ON HIS WAY TO SAUDI ARABIA TOMORROW he’s not done 💯 https://t.co/6iJ04PpmpK

How the internet reacted to the news

Darren undoubtedly has one of the most fanatic fan bases within the streaming community. A collaboration between the streamer and Cristiano could, quite possibly, break the internet. The news of his possible travel was shared by the Twitter account @SpeedyUpdates1, which is a verified source and often interacts with the streamer.

Reacting to the reports, fans shared a host of comments. Here are some of the relevant ones on Twitter:

For those wondering, Ronaldo will likely make his debut in Al-Nassr FC's Saudi Pro League match against Ettifaq on November 22, a day after Darren's birthday.

