IShowSpeed travels to Qatar for Portugal vs Switzerland World Cup match but Ronaldo appears to be benched

IShowSpeed's bad luck continues as his trip to Qatar to see Cristiano Ronaldo play in the World Cup appears to be in shambles. Unfortunately for the YouTuber, reports about the latter being benched have surfaced on the internet.

Anybody familiar with Youtuber Darren "IShowSpeed" will know about his obsession with the Portuguese football star. His devotion towards his idol has even pushed him to make a song about him called "Sewey," after Ronaldo's iconic celebration "Siu."

Clips of the streamer's interactions in Qatar before the game have already gone viral on Twitter. But what seems to be on everyone's mind is that he still won't be able to see his favorite footballer play.

george @StokeyyG2



Ronaldo is on the bench… Speed has gone all the way to Qatar to see Ronaldo play against Switzerland.Ronaldo is on the bench… Speed has gone all the way to Qatar to see Ronaldo play against Switzerland.Ronaldo is on the bench…😭 https://t.co/xfxHBtqcJ5

"The Speed Curse": Fans react as IShowSpeed's third attempt to see Cristiano Ronaldo play IRL appears to fail

Speculation about the Breakout Streamer awardee's trip to the Qatar World Cup was at an all-time high after the Ohio native shared a picture of himself from an undisclosed location which many correctly thought was a Qatari hotel.

The 17-year-old is highly invested in football and has become famous for his football vlogs and FIFA streams on YouTube. As mentioned before, he is also known for being a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and traveled to the UK last month to see him play in the Carabao cup and the Premier League.

Unfortunately, the matches he attended, one at Old Trafford and the other at Craven Cottage, had no Cristiano on the field. He wasn't even in the lineup, which probably had something to do with his explosive Piers Morgan interview that came out sometime later.

That means if the football star misses the round of 16 clash with Switzerland tonight, IShowSpeed will have attended three games hoping to see Ronaldo play without seeing him on the pitch.

Fan reactions

Fans of the YouTuber have already started circulating memes about the situation after reports started rolling out. Here are some of the ways they have expressed their feelings on Twitter:

Mastery @WSB_Trader Ronaldo doesn’t want to see speed, he needs time. He doesn’t want to break the internet yet. I respect that Ronaldo doesn’t want to see speed, he needs time. He doesn’t want to break the internet yet. I respect that

Shane @Shane33006841 Bro chill ronaldo isn't out for the whole game. He will play in the second half. Speed just wanna see him Bro chill ronaldo isn't out for the whole game. He will play in the second half. Speed just wanna see him

Noah Mannerström @NoahMannerstrom Naaah Speed is cursed, Ronaldo on the bench Naaah Speed is cursed, Ronaldo on the bench😭

Mazen @Mazen_ayman15 Ronaldo benched isn’t that bad he can play with full power on 2nd half which can be better for him since most of players will be fatigued Ronaldo benched isn’t that bad he can play with full power on 2nd half which can be better for him since most of players will be fatigued

Ben @Ben_dabdab Speed luck Speed luck

J.Huggs @Yes49503175 idk how speed will react when he finds out ronaldo isn't starting vZypher @HarryAyNn1 No Ronaldo ??? No Ronaldo ??? https://t.co/tJcDTUUC2K I feel so badidk how speed will react when he finds out ronaldo isn't starting twitter.com/HarryAyNn1/sta… I feel so bad 😭😭 idk how speed will react when he finds out ronaldo isn't starting twitter.com/HarryAyNn1/sta…

IShowSpeed is one of the most popular YouTube streamers and is closing in on the 14 million-subscriber mark. Over the past year, he has exploded in popularity and collaborated with popular content creators such as MrBeast, KSI, and Kai Cenat. He has also met celebrities such as Lil Nas X and even talked to Rio Ferdinand and Jesse Lingard over the phone.

As pointed out by fans, he might still be able to see Cristiano Ronaldo play if the star forward is brought on later in the game. The YouTuber's wish to see his idol might just be coming true.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes