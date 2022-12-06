"Messi would never" "GOAT debate is officially over" - Cristiano Ronaldo gets brutally trolled as he's benched for Portugal vs Switzerland clash

Cristiano Ronaldo is being torn to shreds on social media after being selected on the bench for Portugal's FIFA World Cup last 16 clash with Switzerland.

The 37-year-old has started all three of Selecao das Quinas' fixtures in Qatar.

He was on the scoresheet in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in their opener but has not scored since.

In fact, it has been a struggle for the former Manchester United attacker, who looked lethargic and lacked energy up top for Fernando Santos's side.

His performances at the FIFA World Cup have been lambasted, and his attitude has also been criticized.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed a goal scored by teammate Bruno Fernandes in a 2-0 win over Uruguay despite not getting a touch on the ball.

He then showed his frustration in being substituted in Selecao's 2-1 defeat to South Korea.

Santos is believed to have been unimpressed by Ronaldo's response to being taken off.

It is not known whether this is a reason the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been benched.

Meanwhile, Diogo Costa starts in goal, with Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, and Raphael Guerreiro in defense.

Otavio, William Carvalho, and Bernado Silva start in midfield.

Fernandes is in attack alongside Ramos and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

However, intrigue builds over Santos' decision - it has enthused fans on Twitter.

Many are claiming that it spells the end of the Real Madrid icon's career and is the decisive factor in his longtime rivalry with nemesis Lionel Messi.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to Cristiano Ronaldo's omission:

WellLad1798 @PhilipM2350121 Delighted to see Ronaldo dropped, he just can’t cut it anymore! You could look over all his short comings when he was still scoring bags of goals. Those days are long gone #PORvsSUI Delighted to see Ronaldo dropped, he just can’t cut it anymore! You could look over all his short comings when he was still scoring bags of goals. Those days are long gone #PORvsSUI

S.T @SmoothTee_DC Ronaldo is over finished. He can play in Piers Morgans studio Ronaldo is over finished. He can play in Piers Morgans studio

^ @Pxdressi @TheEuropeanLad Messi would never get benched in an important KO game. GOAT debate is officially over. @TheEuropeanLad Messi would never get benched in an important KO game. GOAT debate is officially over.😭😭😭

Nawaf | نواف 🇵🇹🇸🇦 @Nawafesque Ronaldo benched. It’s over man. He should just retire now. Ronaldo benched. It’s over man. He should just retire now.

Nycjuventus⚜️🇲🇦🇭🇷 @NycJuventus Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



Gonçalo Ramos starts upfront. Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the bench for Portugal in tonight’s game against Switzerland. He’s not in the starting XI decided by Fernando Santos.Gonçalo Ramos starts upfront. Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the bench for Portugal in tonight’s game against Switzerland. He’s not in the starting XI decided by Fernando Santos. 🚨🔴🇵🇹 #Qatar2022Gonçalo Ramos starts upfront. https://t.co/P54qNGi9au I’m kinda sad tbh. It’s over for Ronaldo. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… I’m kinda sad tbh. It’s over for Ronaldo. twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

KingKun10 🇵🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @AguxroRole Ronaldo is on the bench for Portugal in a KO stage match, the goat debate is officially over Ronaldo is on the bench for Portugal in a KO stage match, the goat debate is officially over

Π @false9ii



-He's fully finished and Portugal don't even need him as a leader.



-He is out of the GOAT debate. @FabrizioRomano Ronaldo getting benched in a World Cup KO game proves 2 things:-He's fully finished and Portugal don't even need him as a leader.-He is out of the GOAT debate. @FabrizioRomano Ronaldo getting benched in a World Cup KO game proves 2 things: -He's fully finished and Portugal don't even need him as a leader. -He is out of the GOAT debate.

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a negative impact on Portugal at the FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's problems continue for club and country

That is according to Premier League legend Chris Sutton, who believes Portugal are better off without their skipper.

He said (via SportBible):

“This will be close and I have a feeling Cristiano Ronaldo will have a big say in the outcome - although not necessarily in a positive way. It is a risk versus reward scenario for Portugal if they pick Ronaldo."

He continued,

“Because his influence on the team is massive but they might have a better starter who should be in the side. If this tie goes the distance, how long should he stay on the pitch?"

Ronaldo's issues have grown throughout the campaign with each haphazard performance.

He has been dealing with club-related problems after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United.

