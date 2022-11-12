Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand promises IShowSpeed to try and help him meet Cristiano Ronaldo

Famous YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" might be one step closer to meeting his idol Cristiano Ronaldo after talking to former legendary Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand.

The former English footballer told the YouTuber that he would try to "hook" him up and arrange a meeting with the Portuguese star.

Speed's obsession with Ronaldo is quite well known and Darren recently made the news when he flew to Manchester to see him play last night, only to find that Cristiano was not included in the squad.

Acknowledging the fact that he knew about IShowSpeed's enthusiasm to meet his idol, Ferdinand promised to try and make the meeting happen.

"Don't play with my heart"- IShowSpeed very excited at the prospect of Rio Ferdinand setting up a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

SPEED X RONALDO SOON SPEED X RONALDO SOON 👀🔜 https://t.co/WrPe4hdUxo

Speed and Ferdinand were Facetiming on their phones when this interaction occurred shortly after Rio Ferdinand reacted to the new World Cup song that was recently released by the 17-year-old YouTuber.

While speaking to each other, Rio asked if he had met Ronaldo considering he loved the Portuguese forward:

"Oh yeah, you love Ronaldo innit? Have you met him yet?"

When Speed answered in the negative, the former Manchester United player could not believe it and offered to arrange a meeting:

"What?!? You want me to hook you up? He's my boy."

IShowSpeed got really excited and implored him not to make false promises:

"Don't lie to me, come on bro. Don't do this."

Ferdinand then asked how long he was going to stay in the country, to which the YouTuber replied that he would stay as long as possible to meet Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Bro, I'll stay anytime if you like, nah bro. This is like, nah, don't mess with my feelings bro come on."

Insisting that he is serious about it, Ferdinand continued saying that he would try his best to make something happen:

"No no, I'm gonna try and hook you up then. I'm gonna try and hook you up. Youve been DM'ing me anyway so I'll contact you offline and then I'll try and make something happen for you."

IShowSpeed was visibly stunned and thanked the former player profusely before reiterating how much he idolized Ronaldo:

"Bro, don't play with my heart bro. Like, I love that guy to death. Like, I'd do anything for him."

Ferdinand had a tip for Speed when meeting his idol and asked him to refrain from barking in front of Cristiano Ronaldo. IShowSpeed wholeheartedly agreed to do whatever it takes:

"Okay, alright. Like, any rules, I'm down with it."

Fan reactions

Fans of the popular streamer are well aware of his obsession with the player and got pretty excited for a potential meeting between IShowSpeed and Ronaldo. Here are a few reactions in anticipation of future collaboration:

As mentioned before, IShowSpeed's admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo is quite a well-known affair. He even released a song about the football star which went viral a few months ago.

The streamer had flown in to Manchester to watch Ronaldo play in yesterday's match against Aston Villa and was heartbroken to find that he would not be playing. Read more about it here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes