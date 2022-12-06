Is IShowSpeed in Qatar for the World Cup Portugal-Switzerland Round of 16 fixture? Fans speculate after streamer shares cryptic photo

Speculation is rife on Twitter after popular YouTube streamer IShowSpeed posted a picture from an undisclosed location after not streaming for a few days. A majority of fans seem to think the streamer might be in Qatar. Tweets, comments, and replies asking if he would be watching the World Cup round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland have flooded his page on the platform.

It is no secret that the YouTuber is a Ronaldo fan and an ardent Portugal supporter. The fact that he traveled to England last month to see the football star (and failed) has heightened the excitement of fans.

IShowSpeed might be at the Portugal vs Switzerland World Cup match today

Darren "IShowSpeed" has risen to the topmost ranks of YouTube streaming over the last year. His meteoric rise was acknowledged when he recently received the Breakout Streamer award at this year's Streamy Awards.

Popular for his over-the-top interactions and reactions, Darren is also known for his interest in European football despite living across the pond. He has been co-streaming FIFA World Cup matches since they started and even released a World Cup song on YouTube that went viral.

As a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan, it has been one of his biggest wishes to see his idol play in a football match in real life. Last month, he flew over to the UK to watch Ronaldo play at Old Trafford, but the Portuguese footballer was not in the lineup. The YouTuber was heartbroken and even more disappointed when Ronaldo didn't play in the next match either.

While there is no concrete proof of whether he is in Qatar to see the World Cup for the upcoming Portugal vs Switzerland round of 16 match, it is clear that IShowSpeed planned to go to the middle-eastern country for the World Cup at some point because of what he said on stream a few days ago.

In the clip embedded above, IShowSpeed talks about having to cancel his flight after he mistakenly thought Portugal got eliminated by Korea in the group stage:

"Chat, if Portugal lost, that means they aren't in the World Cup no more, bro. What? Wait, what? Does this mean they aren't in the World Cup no more? No! Oh, no. I gotta cancel my flight then. No! I gotta cancel my flight, bro."

Twitter reacts to the post

The YouTube streamer uploaded the picture on Twitter, and fans promptly asked if he would be streaming. When he answered no because it was late, many came to the conclusion that he was in Qatar for the World Cup. Here are some of the reactions:

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui @tgraybird no it’s late asf i’m tired and sleepy big boy @tgraybird no it’s late asf i’m tired and sleepy big boy

Slushy⭐️ @Slushy533 @ishowspeedsui He streaming at the Portugal match tomorrow we already know @ishowspeedsui He streaming at the Portugal match tomorrow we already know

Danielboisol @D4nielCrypto @ishowspeedsui You gonna witness a ronaldo hatrick tomorrow @ishowspeedsui You gonna witness a ronaldo hatrick tomorrow

ً @_orestisF1_ @ishowspeedsui Bro will finally see Ronaldo play after two failed attempts @ishowspeedsui Bro will finally see Ronaldo play after two failed attempts 💀😂

IShowSpeed has neither officially denied nor confirmed whether he will be at the World Cup match between Portugal and Switzerland. It also remains to be seen if he will do any IRL streams, considering the stringent policies in Qatar.

