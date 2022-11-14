IShowSpeed’s day out at Craven Cottage: Meeting Geoff Shreeves, getting into Sky Box, and more

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" was present at Craven Cottage, Fulham's home ground, on November 13 during the Premier League fixture between the London team and Manchester United. The match saw United beat Fulham 2-1 in the last minute, with teenage sensation Alejandro Garnacho netting the 93rd-minute winner.

However, Darren was left distraught after learning of Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from Manchester United's matchday squad against Fulham. The 17-year-old had visited Craven Cottage in the hopes of meeting his idol. Unfortunately, the Portuguese striker was reported ill, which meant that Darren could not meet him.

This was Darren's second attempt at trying to find Ronaldo. The YouTuber was present at Old Trafford last week during a Carabao Cup fixture against Aston Villa. However, CR7 was not present in the squad due to illness.

IShowSpeed rages during a Sky Sports interview with Geoff Shreeves

Despite not being able to meet his idol, IShowSpeed has had a gala time over the past week or so. Not only was he allotted a special seat at Old Trafford, but he was also given exclusive treatment during his visit to Craven Cottage.

Before kickoff, he was invited to shoot a special piece with Sky Sports News. Geoff Shreeves, a long-time Sky reporter, was present to orchestrate the entire sequence. IShowSpeed was tasked with reading out the starting line-ups of both the teams - Fulham and Manchester United.

(Timestamp: 00:45:12)

Upon completion of the list, the YouTuber realized that Ronaldo's name was nowhere to be seen. He said:

"Wait, I think we're missing somebody. Wait, hold up, wait, I just peaked, I just read the whole Man United line."

A consoling Geoff informed him that Ronaldo was not in the squad. The news saw a melodramatic Darren sink onto the floor in agony, crying out:

"Where's Ronaldo?!"

However, he watched the match from a specially allotted seat for him. In fact, his livestream went on for the entirety of the first half.

Meeting Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp in the Sky presenter's box

IShowSpeed was also able to meet former Manchester United striker Louis Saha and former Liverpool player Jamie Redknapp, both presently employed by Sky. Darren, however, was unable to recognize the duo after misnaming Jamie as "Gary" and Louis as "Pogba."

After learning that Ronaldo is not in the squad, a consoling Sky team offered him pizza.

Nearly meeting Erik ten Hag

Being a famous content creator meant that staff members at the stadium treated him with extra care. He was among the bystanders when Erik ten Hag, the current manager of Manchester United, arrived at the stadium.

Darren was also seen waving at him while shouting his name. It's unclear if it caught Ten Hag's attention.

Getting special lounge access

Having VIP access to the stadium meant that Darren could enter the stadium's lounge area. Inside were notable footballing personalities, including former England manager Harry Redknapp.

He and his cameraman and content manager, Slipz, were also offered food made for the stadium's visiting guests.

Fans share their reaction

Fans flooded the comment section of the YouTube clips with their reactions. Many expressed their commiserations to IShowSpeed after missing the chance to meet Ronaldo for the second time within a few days.

The following are some of the reactions:

Fans share their reaction (Image via Live Speedy YouTube)

While IShowSpeed is yet to meet Ronaldo, he did, however, receive Cristiano's signed Man United jersey from Ronaldo Jr. during his recent visit to Old Trafford.

