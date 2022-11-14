"It has to end now", "Shame on you Cristiano" - Fans blast Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for sensational interview blaming the club and Erik ten Hag

Manchester United fans have slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for his recent interview with Piers Morgan.

While the complete 90-minute conversation will be released next week, snippets of the interview have made it into the media. Ronaldo has issued plenty of statements that didn't please the Red Devils faithful, criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club.

The veteran forward suggested that United have made "zero" progress since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013 and criticized their infrastructure.

He went on to say that he had never heard of former interim boss Ralf Rangnick, adding that he didn't respect Ten Hag because the Dutchman didn't give him any either.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC





Cristiano Ronaldo's comments have understandably angered Manchester United fans, with many asking for him to be sent out of the club.

The Red Devils finally seem to be addressing their problems from the last nine years this season, with the belief that Ten Hag will lead them to a better future. The timing of this interview is likely to take the focus away from the team's improvement on the pitch.

With Ronaldo's actions taking the focus off his teammates' performances yet again, fans have vehemently stated their displeasure on social media. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"I trust Ten Hag to kick Ronaldo out of the club, it has to end now."

Trey @UTDTrey I trust Ten Hag to kick Ronaldo out of the club, it has to end now I trust Ten Hag to kick Ronaldo out of the club, it has to end now

Another tweeted:

"To betray the club that ultimately gave you the platform to become arguably one of the best of all time, he has spat in the face of us and especially the man who nurtured and motivated him, this is the absolute worst, shame on you Cristiano."

Al Foran @ImpressionistAL To betray the club that ultimately gave you the platform to become arguably one of the best of all time, he has spat in the face of us and especially the man who nurtured and motivated him, this is the absolute worst, shame on you Cristiano. To betray the club that ultimately gave you the platform to become arguably one of the best of all time, he has spat in the face of us and especially the man who nurtured and motivated him, this is the absolute worst, shame on you Cristiano.

What else did Cristiano Ronaldo have to say about Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo had plenty more to say about his second stint at Manchester United during his interview with Piers Morgan.

The forward stated that he felt "betrayed" by the club due to their eagerness to get him out of Old Trafford in the summer and said (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano):

"Man United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but also the other guys who are around the club. I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn’t want me at Manchester United, not only this year but last season too."

Cristiano Ronaldo to @PiersMorgan: "Man United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but also the other guys who are around the club. I felt betrayed". "I feel that some people didn't want me at Manchester United, not only this year but last season too".





This is contrary to reports that emerged during the most recent transfer window. The Athletic's David Ornstein had reported that it was Ronaldo who had asked United to let him leave if the right offer arrived.

Erik ten Hag has tried to integrate the Portuguese international into his squad this term. The Dutch tactician even named him the team's captain during their 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa on November 6.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has largely had to warm the bench this season, starting only three Premier League games since their 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

Manchester United have looked a better side without him. They have scored just four goals in his four league starts and 16 in 10 games without him in the starting XI.

