"(Cristiano) Ronaldo needs to stop ghosting IShowSpeed" - Manchester United fans react hilariously as YouTube sensation misses out on meeting his hero

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed once again missed out on meeting Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
The American YouTuber is a massive CR7 fan and dedicates much of his time streaming on Twitch and playing as Manchester United.
Speed, 17, has flown to the UK to meet the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in person.
He tried doing so when the Red Devils met Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Thursday, 10 November.
However, Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the squad as United secured a 4-2 victory with Speed watching from the stands.
The American headed to Craven Cottage, hoping to meet Ronaldo during United's encounter with Fulham on Sunday, 13 November.
Sadly, the Portuguese forward is once again not in the squad or in attendance, as Speed found out the news while in the Sky Sports studio (via Social Zone):
Speed streamed his exploits on YouTube and has met with the likes of Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, and Premier League legends Jamie Redknapp and Louis Saha.
He also shook former England manager Roy Hodgson's hand while joking about the former Liverpool coach having touched United legend Wayne Rooney.
However, the YouTuber exclaimed throughout that he wanted to meet his hero as he continued his hunt for the Portuguese striker.
Here are some reactions on Twitter to Speed missing out on a meeting with the Red Devils icon:
Speed received Cristiano Ronaldo's signed and worn Manchester United shirt
Speed is yet to meet his hero, but he got his hands on a signed jersey courtesy of his son Cristiano Ronaldo jr.
Before the influencer opened his gift, he expressed gratitude, saying:
"I forgot! So, no! Wait, wait, wait! I see it. So guys, yesterday I got a gift from Jr. Jr. Ronaldo, okay? This is not like, roast s**t. I already did my crazy reaction in front of Jr., you know? I love you, Jr., bro. Hey Jr., if you're watching this stream, Jr., I love you. Okay. I love you so much. Like, you actually made my day. Jr., I love you so much, bro!"
The American then put the jersey on and paraded it around - he also wore the shirt at Craven Cottage.
Speed has quickly become one of YouTube's biggest stars, with a following of 13 million followers.
He has streamed with the likes of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and former Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard.
