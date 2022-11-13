"(Cristiano) Ronaldo needs to stop ghosting IShowSpeed" - Manchester United fans react hilariously as YouTube sensation misses out on meeting his hero

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed once again missed out on meeting Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The American YouTuber is a massive CR7 fan and dedicates much of his time streaming on Twitch and playing as Manchester United.

Speed, 17, has flown to the UK to meet the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in person.

He tried doing so when the Red Devils met Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Thursday, 10 November.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the squad as United secured a 4-2 victory with Speed watching from the stands.

The American headed to Craven Cottage, hoping to meet Ronaldo during United's encounter with Fulham on Sunday, 13 November.

Sadly, the Portuguese forward is once again not in the squad or in attendance, as Speed found out the news while in the Sky Sports studio (via Social Zone):

SOCIAL ZONE @socialzonepromo Speed finding out Cristiano Ronaldo has not traveled to Fulham Speed finding out Cristiano Ronaldo has not traveled to Fulham 🚨Speed finding out Cristiano Ronaldo has not traveled to Fulham😔 https://t.co/8J7L0OyPvO

Speed streamed his exploits on YouTube and has met with the likes of Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, and Premier League legends Jamie Redknapp and Louis Saha.

He also shook former England manager Roy Hodgson's hand while joking about the former Liverpool coach having touched United legend Wayne Rooney.

However, the YouTuber exclaimed throughout that he wanted to meet his hero as he continued his hunt for the Portuguese striker.

Here are some reactions on Twitter to Speed missing out on a meeting with the Red Devils icon:

Arshadagent47 @Arshadagent47

Came from America to just meet Ronaldo

Feel sorry for him

#ishowspeed #ronaldo #manutd Speed missed it againCame from America to just meet RonaldoFeel sorry for him Speed missed it again💔Came from America to just meet RonaldoFeel sorry for him😭#ishowspeed #ronaldo #manutd https://t.co/y0c5xBQCky

Shrxy🇦🇷 @Shrxydinho Ronaldo needs to stop ghosting ishowspeed Ronaldo needs to stop ghosting ishowspeed😭😭 https://t.co/NrhyjT7seq

👽 @_shandorf sam_c345 @C345Sam Speeds gone to the Fulham stadium to see Ronaldo.



Ronaldo’s in Manchester Speeds gone to the Fulham stadium to see Ronaldo. Ronaldo’s in Manchester I am convinced Ronaldo is playing hide and seek with Ishowspeed, lol. twitter.com/c345sam/status… I am convinced Ronaldo is playing hide and seek with Ishowspeed, lol. twitter.com/c345sam/status…

Hamzah Bhuta @Hamzah_Bhuta Feeling sorry for ishowspeed man went all the way from US to Manchester and then to FULHAM just to know that he isn’t playing Feeling sorry for ishowspeed man went all the way from US to Manchester and then to FULHAM just to know that he isn’t playing 😂

Football Daily @footballdaily No Ronaldo again for ISHOWSPEED No Ronaldo again for ISHOWSPEED 😥 https://t.co/RGah3zf4uR

Speed received Cristiano Ronaldo's signed and worn Manchester United shirt

The Portuguese forward's son gifted Speed a signed shirt

Speed is yet to meet his hero, but he got his hands on a signed jersey courtesy of his son Cristiano Ronaldo jr.

Before the influencer opened his gift, he expressed gratitude, saying:

"I forgot! So, no! Wait, wait, wait! I see it. So guys, yesterday I got a gift from Jr. Jr. Ronaldo, okay? This is not like, roast s**t. I already did my crazy reaction in front of Jr., you know? I love you, Jr., bro. Hey Jr., if you're watching this stream, Jr., I love you. Okay. I love you so much. Like, you actually made my day. Jr., I love you so much, bro!"

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

Speed got a signed Ronaldo shirt from his son Jr! Speed got a signed Ronaldo shirt from his son Jr! 🐐 https://t.co/fU5CtNPl23

The American then put the jersey on and paraded it around - he also wore the shirt at Craven Cottage.

Speed has quickly become one of YouTube's biggest stars, with a following of 13 million followers.

He has streamed with the likes of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and former Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard.

