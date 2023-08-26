"Bro, stop!" - IShowSpeed confronts racist viewer calling him "N-word" and other slurs, fans react

YouTube streamer Darren “IShowSpeed” was left enraged after encountering a racist fan during a FaceTime call who made some caustic remarks. The streamer is no stranger to creating viral moments. For example, in a recent stream, he mistakenly exposed his genitals in front of the camera. In light of this incident, many fans have since spammed his chat and even interacted with him, taunting him with phrases like “IShowMeat.”

Usually, the streamer is known to platform individuals who may make problematic statements. However, the fan in question took things one step further, and openly used the “N-word” and even taunted the streamer by referring to the ‘flashing’ incident. After listening to a few outrageous comments, the streamer repeatedly pleaded:

“Bro, stop!”

Content Warning: Offensive and Racist Language

IShowSpeed confronts racist fan, showcases ugly side of the internet

The recent interaction between IShowSpeed and an unknown individual highlighted the regrettable aspects of the online world. The persistent fan made repeated calls to IShowSpeed, prompting the irritated streamer to return the call.

However, things took a distressing turn as the stranger immediately began uttering a barrage of racist comments, while also using the derogatory term "IShowMeat" in reference to the streamer's recent 'flashing' mishap. The fan said:

"You're a sl*ve, you're a sl*ve, you're a sl*ve. You're a sl*ve, shut the f**k up. You're a f**king sl*ve, bro, you're a f**king sl*ve, bro. Don't ever try, you're a m*nkey sl*ve, bro. I hate f**king sl*ves, bro. I hate m*nkeys, I hate them, I hate them!"

(Timestamp: 00:36:43)

Naturally, this left the streamer in a state of profound shock, leading him to swiftly terminate the call and fall into a brief moment of silence.

What did fans say?

The video clip capturing his encounter with the racist fan rapidly gained traction on Twitter. Online news source Drama Alert (@DramaAlert) posted a censored version of the clip on their timeline, provoking a multitude of reactions from the wider online community. Here are some of them:

iShowSpeed's encounter with the racist fan wasn't the only notable call he had during the stream. Later in the same broadcast, he also engaged with his father, who was seen joking about the 'flashing' incident on his own livestream. However, his father clarified that his intention wasn't to offend the streamer but rather to divert attention away from him.