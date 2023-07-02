IShowSpeed leaks KSI's phone number for making Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d'Or claim

YouTuber KSI trolled internet personality IShowSpeed by making a Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d'Or claim. The latter didn't take kindly to this and leaked KSI's phone number on Twitter.

IShowSpeed hasn't kept his devotion to Cristiano Ronaldo a secret. The popular Twitch streamer attempted to meet the Portugal superstar for over a year before finally getting his chance on June 17. He posted an image of their encounter which has garnered over 13.6 million likes on Instagram.

The 18-year-old also has a friendly rivalry with KSI. Things went to the next level when the latter celebrated Prime's partnership with La Liga champions Barcelona on Twitter. KSI and fellow YouTuber Logan Paul co-own Prime Hydration, an extremely popular energy drink.

KSI posted an image alongside Lionel Messi's shirt and his seven Ballon d'Or awards on Twitter to cherish their new sponsorship deal. The YouTuber then trolled IShowSpeed by asking how many Ballons d'Or Cristiano Ronaldo's won as the post's caption.

IShowSpeed wasn't impressed by this and proceeded to leak KSI's number. This is the third time he has done so.

It will be interesting to see how IShowSpeed and KSI address this situation. But it does show that the former will do anything to defend his idol.

"I think after I have 6, or 7, or 8, then I'll be more above him" - When Cristiano Ronaldo made bold Ballon d'Or claim against Lionel Messi

In 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for Juventus at the time, claimed he wanted to win up to eight Ballon d'Or awards to move clear of Lionel Messi to become the greatest ever. At the time, both superstars had five each.

The Portugal icon appeared on ITV's Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan. He said (via Bleacher Report):

"The most golden balls in the history of football. I will love it, and I think I deserve it. Messi is a fantastic guy and a fantastic player, but I think after I have six, or seven, or eight then I'll be more above him."

He added:

"I cannot control what the people like, some people like this player or that player. For me, [I am] the No. 1 in history. I know I'm one of the greatest ever in the history of football."

Ronaldo's goals failed to come to fruition as Lionel Messi went on to add two more Ballon d'Or awards to his collection. The Argentine icon is likely to win his eighth this year as well after leading his nation to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United after leaving Juventus. He had a hot and cold tenure there before joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr this January. The 38-year-old is unlikely to win any more Ballon d'Or awards but will still go down as one of the greatest ever in football history.

