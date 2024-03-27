“I’ve been talking to Jynxzi every day” - Kai Cenat disheartened after Twitch star didn't mention him as a friend

Popular Twitch streamer and content creator Kai Cenat has successfully expanded his social network within the streaming community over the past few years. However, the AMP member felt let down when fellow Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" failed to mention Kai among his closest friends within the streaming scene.

Jynxzi has also experienced unprecedented growth over the past few months, rapidly becoming a household name. However, when discussing streamers he considers closest to him, he mentioned names like CaseOh and TheSketchReal. Reacting to this, a visibly upset Kai said:

"I’ve been talking to Jynxzi every day."

Watch: Kai Cenat's comical reaction to not being named in Jynxzi's close friends' list

At the moment, both Kai Cenat and Jynxzi are two of the most prominent figures in the Twitch scene. In fact, at the time of writing, they also hold the titles of the most subscribed streamers on Twitch, with a staggering 72K and 142K subscribers, respectively.

Both have collaborated a few times on their Twitch streams. Recently, Kai even joined Jynxzi in playing Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege during one of their streams (which the AMP member won).

Despite establishing a friendship, when asked about his streamer friends, Jynxzi said that he doesn't really consider himself close friends with many streamers aside from the two aforementioned names. He said:

"I wouldn't even like, really consider myself like friends with like any streamers besides, you know like, CaseOh and Sketch or something."

Kai Cenat, who was live streaming and reacting to Jynxzi's stream at the same time, said he talks to the former nearly every day. He said:

"Yo? What the f**k! Wait! I talk to Jynxzi every day!"

He also declared:

"I thought we were friends, bro."

(Timestamp: 04:47:48)

The reaction should also find its way to Jynxzi, especially since he frequently reacts to clips on his streams. It would be interesting to see what his response is.

Kai Cenat has had other significant collaborations lately. Being snubbed by Jynxzi was not the only disappointment he faced this week. On March 25, the streamer invited singer Tyla to his stream and asked her out on a date, which she refused, embarrassing him in front of his viewers.