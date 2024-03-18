“Let me have my win” - Kai Cenat exclaims with joy after finally winning a 1v1 gaming wager 

It's widely known that Twitch streamer Kai Cenat may not be the most proficient video game player. However, his recent stream (March 18) saw him challenge fellow streamer Elijah "The Sketch Real" in the popular shooter game Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Adding a further twist to the stream, popular Rainbow Six player and Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" gave commentary during the 1v1 match.

However, one of the most viral moments occurred when the game was tied at six all, with both players neck and neck. It was at this crucial point that Kai pulled off an epic play, somehow managing to take down Sketch. Reacting, Jynxzi said:

"Kai! I'm about to puke, but Kai wins it. Some of the sh**iest play I have ever seen. (Connects his mic to Kai) You guys are absolute disastrous. Kai there's nothing to celebrate..."

Overwhelmed with joy and almost in tears, Kai quickly brushed away Jynxzi's words and exclaimed:

"Bro, shut up bro, Jynxzi stop! You better stop, bro. Let me have my win. I don't understand this bum a** game ni**a."

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat pulls off epic gameplay in front of 300K+ viewers

Kai Cenat is no stranger to delivering viral moments on stream. The streamer is conditioned to entertain hundreds of thousands of viewers with his content, and his latest gameplay garnered a similar level of attention.

At his peak, Kai had over 74K viewers. Furthermore, his gameplay was also being streamed by Jynxzi, who had over 214K viewers, and The Sketch Real amassed over 37K viewers. This meant that at one point, Kai's game was being viewed by over 325K viewers, albeit from different perspectives:

Kai's epic gameplay was seen by over 300K live viewers (Image via X)

The stream didn't quite end there, as Kai and Sketch decided to team up and take on Jynxzi, who is much more well-versed in Rainbow Six Siege than the other two. Surprisingly, the duo actually ended up taking down Jynxzi and won with a score of 7-5. Watch the 2v1 gameplay here:

(Timestamp: 00:33:47)

This isn't the only time Kai Cenat made headlines recently. Last Saturday (March 16), the streamer was contacted by none other than Kanye West. Surprisingly, the rapper ended up berating and criticizing the streamer for allegedly trolling his clothing brand on stream.