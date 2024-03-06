"You're just undercover gay": IShowSpeed hilariously confronts Kai Cenat over old Snapchat clips with flower filters

Darren "IShowSpeed" recently came across a viral clip compilation of Kai Cenat's older videos that have garnered a lot of attention from the community. In them, Kai can be seen using flower filters and singing along to popular songs inside his bathroom. The clip has amused a lot of fans, with many calling the Twitch streamer "zesty."

IShowSpeed, who has been friends with him for a long time, could not believe the video when he reacted to it on stream. He quickly called Kai Cenat and confronted him. The hilarious interaction got quite chaotic, especially after Darren accused him of being an "undercover gay" due to his behavior back in the day:

"No, you're just undercover gay, but you're still gay."

"You know I used to make skits, bruh!": Kai Cenat responded to IShowSpeed after being confronted over old videos

A TikTok featuring Kai Cenat back when he used to make short-form content for YouTube and other social media platforms made quite the buzz after going viral a couple of days ago. As one of the most popular Twitch streamers, his fans and others in the community had much to say, and it went viral on websites such as X.

IShowSpeed had to confront him after watching it for himself, and he called his fellow livestreamer up on his recent YouTube broadcast:

"I f**k with you, but dawg, you got to explain some s**t ,dawg. What the f**k is this, G?"

After playing parts of the clip for Kai, the YouTuber attacked him with a massive grin on his face, claiming that he was gay at the time:

"You was gay! You was gay, you were gay back then."

Kai Cenat countered that argument, claiming people can't be temporarily gay:

"First of all, you can't just be gay back then and then not be gay again, bro."

After the "undercover gay" comment, the Twitch streamer pushed back against the characterization, claiming that it was a skit:

"No, let me tell you something. Acting like you don't know me, bro. You sound like a f*cking Twitter casual, my boy. Listen, I was into making skits when I was coming up, bro. "

IShowSpeed refused to believe it, stating that it was a Snapchat filter and not a skit:

"That is not a skit. That is Snapchat. Doing that (points to face) is Snapchat, that's not skit."

Kai Cenat then explained that the reason he had a flower filter on and was singing along to pop songs was because it was a skit on women on Snapchat:

"No, wait, let me say the caption. The skit on that video was how bi**hes be on Snapchat. Now it makes a lot of sense right?"

His friend, however, remained unconvinced and asked if he was naked in the shower for the supposed skit:

"Alright, so I guess being butt booty naked in the shower, ass out. You was naked."

The back-to-back Streamer of the Year Award winner answered:

"Ni**a, I hopped in the shower for 30 seconds to get that clip and got out. No, I was not naked."

IShowSpeed still did not like the answer and exclaimed that Kai Cenat was lying:

"You're lying, bro. 'Cause I can hear your, uh, alright, alright."

At this point, Kai reiterated that he used to make skits at the time, way before he started streaming:

"Bro, you know I used to make skits, bruh! The f**k is you talking about."

It appears IShowSpeed did not know this, as the YouTube streamer stated:

"No, I did not know. You did not do skits, bro."

The hilarious interaction has also garnered a lot of reactions from fans. Here are some general responses from X where the clip has gotten a lot of traction:

