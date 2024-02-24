"He's a sellout" - Fans react as Jynxzi promotes objectionable content on livestream

Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" has been on the receiving end of criticism for his recent stream in which he allegedly promoted OnlyF*ns content made by him in collaboration with adult model Breckie Hill. During the live stream, Nicholas was sitting shirtless, with Breckie seemingly rubbing oil on the streamer.

As DramaAlert called the creator out for promoting objectionable material on Twitch, where he supposedly has multitudes of young fans, some users even went as far as calling him a "sellout":

"He’s a sellout like every other streamer pretty much"

Expand Tweet

"Money’s gonna get to his head soon" - Fans react as Jynxzi hosts a promotional stream for his OF content with Breckie Hill

Jynxzi is receiving criticism following his OF promotional stream (Image via DramaAlert/X)

Nicholas "Jynxzi" has established himself as a prominent figure in the streaming sphere, as he shot to stardom in 2023 and gained over four million followers in just over a year. Nicholas and OnlyF*ns model Breckie Hill have been collaborating in the past few months, fuelling rumors about a romantic relationship between the two.

In the latest stream, they could be seen together again in a relatively more not-safe-for-work context. In a clip uploaded by DramaAlert on X, the streamer could be seen sitting on a chair with his shirt off as Breckie held a bottle of what appeared to be oil, rubbing it on the body of the streamer.

Netizens were concerned about the behavior of the streamer who had recently shot to popularity, with many believing that he was being "changed" by the newfound fame and subsequent fortune:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

That said, many fans of the streamer defended him, stating that he uses inappropriate language and swears often, and hence, his content is not aimed at kids to begin with.

Some users also believed that the responsibility of ensuring that kids do not watch objectionable content online lies with the parents and not the creators of the content:

Fans give their opinions on Jynxzi's content (Image via DramaAlert/X)

Jynxzi also recently collaborated with FPS legend and former professional player Michael “Shroud,” with the two playing Rainbow Six Seige together on stream. Nicholas was left astonished after seeing Shroud's exceptional in-game skills, even falling out of his chair after watching a particularly good shot that ended the game. Shroud responded humbly, praising and crediting their communication skills for the successful match.